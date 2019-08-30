BROADWAY — Standing a few feet behind the serving line, a grin emerged on Sydney Litwiller’s face as the Eastern Mennonite student section chanted her name in unison.
Moments later, a Broadway fan screamed from the home bleachers: "What’d you say?"
When the EMHS students responded with a follow-up chant letting the Gobblers faithful know who their 5-foot-9 sophomore was, Litwiller’s grin turned into a beam of satisfaction.
By the time the Flames left the BHS gym on Thursday, there was no confusion on who they were as they held on for a 26-24, 25-27, 25-21, 25-13 non-district win over Broadway.
“I’m most happy with the last two sets because they were able to rebound from losing a tight match and came back, really gelled defensively,” EMHS coach Jonathan Williams said. “They were able to get some digs on some plays that I don’t think Broadway was expecting it to come back on.”
The Flames enter this season as arguably the best in the city/county after a run to the Virginia Independent Sports Athletic Association Division III semifinals a year ago.
That exposure last season means Eastern Mennonite is no longer overlooked when facing the area’s public schools and is now getting each team’s best shot in 2019.
“It’s a little more pressure,” Litwiller said. “We just want to show the same level of play that we did last year and I think we’re going to be able to do that this year, too.”
On Thursday, the Flames appeared to be handling that pressure just fine.
Despite the Gobblers playing with an impressive grittiness on the court and never allowing Eastern Mennonite to pull away, the Flames continuously had an answer.
Whether it was Cline delivering a kill, Litwiller serving up some aces or Abby Stapleton scooping up a key dig, Eastern Mennonite put forth an impressive start-to-finish effort.
“I think we started off a little slow,” Williams said. “Once we got into the game, we started to pick up our defense, pick up our communication and started running offenses. It just kind of came together at the end.”
Broadway is a team trying to build that same type of ability to respond to adversity in its first season under coach Emily Thomas and it showed progress against the Flames.
While the Gobblers ultimately dropped their second straight non-district match to open up the season, they came away with a win in the second set and improvement overall.
“It’s just keeping the energy and practicing our mindset,” Thomas said. “Our thoughts drive our behavior and our behavior drives our performance. We are just practicing that. It’s going to take some time. If we keep practicing well, hopefully we’ll play well.”
Williams said Eastern Mennonite will play in a jamboree this weekend against five or six public schools in the Richmond area and although the games don’t count, they will be helpful to the team as it continues to build toward making another deep postseason run.
To come out of Broadway on Thursday with an official win was something he wouldn’t take for granted.
“I feel good about it,” Williams said. “We’re going one game at a time. To walk away from this game, in this gym with a win — we’re going to take it any day.”
Cline finished with a match-high 24 kills for the Flames (1-0) while Litwiller had six aces and seven kills, Karla Hostetter dished out 35 assists and Stapleton finished with 12 digs.
For the Gobblers (0-2), Kylie Morris had 12 digs, eight aces and six kills, Hannah Phares added six kills and Hannah Beck finished with 11 digs.
As they walked out of the Broadway gym, Cline and Litwiller stopped to talk to a few family members and some in the student section before heading out the door.
They made no trip to the Gobblers student section to talk to their friendly rivals.
An introduction was no longer needed after their performance.
“I think we’re kind of viewed as that underdog and that small private school that people know about and people never paid attention to,” Cline said. “Now that we’re beating bigger teams, they’re starting to pay attention.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.