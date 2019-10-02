Five Things
Spotswood Finally Showcased All Of Its Weapons
The inevitable finally happened for Spotswood.
In the Trailblazers' 49-18 win over Wilson Memorial, after relying on the legs of Ethan Barnhart heavily through the first three weeks of the season, Spotswood finally showcased the type balance we expected.
It wasn't necessarily a concern for SHS coach Dale Shifflett and his staff, but it was something both he and his players had addressed coming into the game.
The result was Trailblazers quarterback Ryan High completing 19-of-22 passes for 330 yards and three scores — all to Colton Good — and Barnhart also scoring three times while rushing for 124 yards on 16 carries.
"We were really balanced on both sides of the ball and our guys came out ready to play," Shifflett said. "We worked on mechanics stuff all week and our receivers stepped up and we were able to spread the ball around. That's a lot more fun to do and we are more dangerous as an offense when we can do that."
Now that Spotswood has shown it has one of the top running backs in the area and an array of weapons in the passing game, its offense is that much scarier.
Turnovers, Penalties Continuing To Haunt Broadway
It was clear after Friday's 42-15 loss to Buffalo Gap that Broadway first-year coach Danny Grogg was frustrated with how things have went down so far this season.
The Gobblers have shown flashes of a team capable of competing with anyone at times through their four straight losses to start the season and Grogg said that.
But at the end of the day, it's fundamental plays combined with turnovers and penalties that are ultimately derailing Broadway's hopes of winning each night.
That's something Grogg, whose team was coming off a bye, said isn't acceptable anymore and simply can't be chalked up to "being a young team" any longer.
If the Gobblers don't get the turnover problem fixed soon, it could be a long year.
East Rockingham Not Quite Where We Thought They'd Be
Coming into the season, it was believed that East Rockingham was one of four teams that would compete for the Bull Run District championship this year.
What we've learned through four games is that maybe the Eagles aren't quite there this season and are in more of a rebuilding mode than we thought.
East Rock still has plenty of talent, but it suddenly has a lot more kids playing both ways and is still young at a lot of key positions on both sides of the ball.
With all of that said, the Eagles will continue to get better and with veteran coach Donnie Coleman leading the charge, will still make a playoff push this season.
"We did have some opportunities, but they shut the door on us," said Coleman. "Credit has to go to them. We've got a great group of young men. They'll keep fighting."
While East Rock may not be hanging up a Bull Run District championship banner this season, don't expect it to bow out of the playoff race anytime soon.
Knights Have A Great Chance At A Redemption Game
It probably wasn't ideal for Turner Ashby to have its bye last week.
Coming off a stunning 28-27 upset loss to Staunton, the Knights would have preferred to get back on the field and redeem themselves from their first loss.
Instead, they had to wait a week. But TA will have a great shot this week to find its identity again against a Wilson Memorial team that is struggling in recent weeks.
The Green Hornets won their season opener 41-0 over Waynesboro, but have been outscored 115-46 since then in three straight losses.
If the Knights come out and take care of business this week, they're back on track and remain a contender in the Valley District this season.
But if they have a setback, suddenly we could see the season derail a bit.
District Race Behind Spotswood Is Intriguing
It's pretty much been clear since Week 1 that Spotswood is the area's best team.
Trying to figure out who can give the Trailblazers the biggest threat to dethrone them in the Valley District this season is a bit more tricky to figure out.
Right now, Rockbridge County certainly looks the part and so does Turner Ashby, despite a 28-27 loss to Staunton in its last outing that shocked many.
But Harrisonburg is another team that could find itself in the conversation when all is said and done and coach Chris Thurman has made it clear he believes that.
This week is the last batch of non-district games for everyone with the Trailblazers enjoying a bye, but then district play begins and things get fun.
Which team rises to the top will be a fun race to watch play out.
Three Tops
Colton Good, Spotswood receiver
Spotswood has officially found a second option in the passing game.
Senior Colton Good had the biggest game of his career with eight catches for 127 yards and three scores in a 49-18 win over non-district opponent Wilson Memorial on Friday.
Good has 10 catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns this season.
Landen Stuhlmiller, Broadway receiver
It was only one play, but, boy, was it a big one.
Broadway slot receiver Landen Stuhlmiller showed off his wheels on special teams, returning a kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown with less than a minute remaining in the second quarter of a 42-15 loss to Buffalo Gap.
It was Stuhlmiller's first-career kickoff return for a touchdown and a spark that the Gobblers desperately needed at the time before going into half.
Ryan High, Spotswood quarterback
I think it's safe to say Ryan High is officially back.
The Spotswood quarterback completed 19-of-22 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-18 win over non-district opponent Wilson Memorial at home.
For the season, High has completed 62 percent of his passes for 898 yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 37 yards rushing.
