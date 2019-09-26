It's been quite the start to the season for city/county running backs.
Spotswood running back Ethan Barnhart has been the main headline with over 1,000 yards in four games, but Turner Ashby senior Grant Swinehart is averaging 8.2 yards per carry, Harrisonburg's Kwentin Smiley is adjusting to the position and East Rockingham suddenly has a trio of weapons that it can bring out of its backfield at any time.
With that being said, let's take a look at some of the most noteworthy statistics after four weeks of the high school football season.
1,031—Ethan Barnhart's rushing total through just four games for Spotswood. The Trailblazers senior is averaging 11.3 yards per carry and has nine rushing touchdowns.
452—The amount of total yardage accumulated by Harrisonburg senior Kwentin Smiley this season. Smiley has played quarterback, running back and receiver for HHS.
411—Jazen Walker and Malachi Davis' combined receiving yards so far for Harrisonburg. The two big receivers have 26 catches for 411 yards and four scores.
317—East Rockingham quarterback Tyce McNair's passing yardage through three games. McNair is 21-for-45 passing for 317 yards, three scores and an interception.
31.8—Spotswood wide receiver Rob Smith's yard-per-catch average, which ranks first in the Valley District. Smith has 12 catches for 382 yards and five scores this season.
28—How many years it's been since Broadway and Buffalo Gap played each other. The Bison defeated the Gobblers 8-7 in overtime on Oct. 9, 1981 at BHS.
27—The number of carries Grant Swinehart had for Turner Ashby against Staunton. It was a season-high for the senior and it paid off with 243 rushing yards in the loss.
21—The number of catches combined between Broadway receivers Nate Tinnell and David Thew this season. Both players will play heavy roles in the Gobblers offense Friday.
13—The amount of turnovers Broadway had in its first three losses. The Gobblers have given the ball away away more than any other team in the city/county.
12—Turner Ashby receiver Nico Valle's reception total through four games. That's on pace to break the record for any receiver in a season under coach Chris Fraser.
10—How many years it's been since Spotswood started 5-0. The Trailblazers will look for their fifth straight win to start the season this week for the first time since 2009.
8—The amount of points per game the Spotswood defense is giving up this season. The Trailblazers have allowed just one touchdown in the last two weeks.
5—The number of touchdown passes thrown by Harrisonburg quarterback Keenan Glago in his first two starts. Glago is 27-for-59 passing for 413 yards in two games.
4—How many touchdowns East Rockingham running back Nate Rodriguez scored against Buffalo Gap. The senior finished with 163 yards rushing in the performance.
3—The number of 100-yard rushers for East Rockingham this season. Rodriguez, Trenton Morris and Colton Dean all have at least 100 yards on the ground for ERHS.
0—Turner Ashby quarterback C.J. Haskin's interception total this season. Haskins is 29-of-57 passing for 471 yards and four scores in his first season at the position.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.