Can Broadway win these next three games?
--Leland M.
It looked like Broadway had its best chance at getting its first win of the season last week against non-district foe Skyline, but the Gobblers instead fell short 32-7.
This team is young and learning a new system under first-year coach Danny Grogg and his staff and the results have shown that so far this season with back-to-back losses.
Unfortunately for Broadway, things won't get any easier from here with Central on the slate this week followed by back-to-back home games against Augusta County opponents Buffalo Gap and Fort Defiance.
The Falcons looked like a team rebuilding after their season-opening loss to Luray, but then turned around and dominated Stonewall Jackson 55-8 in a game that looked much more like the Central team we've grown to seeing in recent years.
As for the Indians, they're a team that looked strong despite suffering a 21-20 loss to Liberty-Bedford in their season opener and could be a sneaky playoff pick this season.
The most likely opportunity for a win for Broadway will come on Sept. 27 when it hosts Buffalo Gap in a matchup of two first-year coaches in Grogg and Gap's Brad Wygant.
That's a game that will be a hard-nosed, gritty contest and could have a big impact on the confidence of each team moving forward depending on the final result.
While the Gobblers should have chances to make some things happen against each of their next three opponents, a perfect 3-0 record seems like a lot to ask for at this point.
Do you see TA making the playoffs this season?
--Jason L.
Who would've thought we'd be having this discussion a month ago?
It's easy to get caught up in the week-to-week happenings with high school football and not think about the big picture, but that's not what's happening with Turner Ashby.
After the Knights' 48-26 rout of non-district power Western Albemarle last week in Bridgewater, they've turned many in the area, including myself, into believers.
In the first half of that game, the TA defense was impressive with its ability to wreak havoc along the defensive line and get to the ball carrier quickly.
After half, however, it was C.J. Haskins and the Knights offense showing off its potential as they scored on all four second-half possessions to close out the contest.
It was the type of all-around performance third-year TA coach Chris Fraser has been waiting for out of his team and was certainly refreshing to see for fans in Bridgewater.
If the Knights keep that up moving forward, I see no reason they won't be in the conversation for their first playoff appearance since 2014.
Luray is going to win the Bull Run District. Argue with me or tell me how right I am.
--Leland M.
This is a tough guarantee to make, but I can't disagree with you on this take.
The Bulldogs, in their first year in the Bull Run, have looked the part of a legitimate contender in a league that is stacked at the top with a plethora of playoff teams.
Strasburg, Clarke County and East Rockingham all plan on putting their name in the hat when it comes to the district title and Page County is good enough to make things tricky.
But Luray has opened the year with back-to-back dominating wins over strong opponents in Central and Wilson Memorial and are performing well on both sides of the ball.
The Bulldogs offense has been stout in the run game with four players rushing for 85 yards or more this season and each scoring at least one rushing touchdowns.
It's been the passing of quarterback Dalton Griffith, however, that has been the pleasant surprise as he's completed 5-of-10 passes for 229 yards, two scores and no interceptions.
With that type of versatility suddenly on the offensive side and a defense that looks locked in so far this season, the Bulldogs may be the early-season favorite in the Bull Run.
Are Ryan High and Rob Smith THAT good or is William Monroe THAT bad?
--John S.
I was actually asked this multiple times this week and the answer is both.
Don't get me wrong. Ryan High is the area's best quarterback and Rob Smith is making his way to a case as the area's top receiver, too.
But William Monroe is a very bad football team and has been for quite some time.
When a team is struggling as much as the Dragons have in recent years, things tend to come unraveled quickly and that seemed to be the case against the Trailblazers.
It's not easy to ever overlook six touchdown passes and 370 yards of passing.
But this isn't going to be a normal week-to-week stat line from the SHS duo and if it does, then we'll have much bigger storylines to talk about with the Trailblazers in the future.
Which Valley District team is better? Broadway, Harrisonburg or Waynesboro?
--David M.
It's funny how in just two weeks, the Valley District is lumped into two categories.
You've got three unbeatens — Spotswood, Rockbridge County and Turner Ashby — and a trio of teams that haven't got a win yet in Broadway, Harrisonburg and Waynesboro.
When looking at those last three, I still give the edge to the Blue Streaks for now and it's mostly due to the fact that senior Kwentin Smiley is still their quarterback.
Smiley is one of the most explosive players in the area at the signal-caller position and has the ability to change a game in one play with his speed and abilities in space.
The Little Giants are a program stuck in the mud currently with several freshmen and sophomores playing both ways and the Gobblers have plenty of new faces on the field.
I think Broadway eventually gets this thing turned around and could give Harrisonburg a run and maybe even some of the league's top squads, but Harrisonburg still gets the edge for now simply due to the fact that Smiley is the one taking snaps behind center.
