Here's the fourth of my weekly prep football mailbag this preseason. You can submit questions to celliott@dnronline.com, on Twitter or Facebook.
Is this the year a Valley District team can finally make a deep playoff run?
--Jason L.
As I documented a bit with some statistics from the past decade, it hasn't been a great stretch in terms of postseason success for the Valley District here recently.
Spotswood has qualified for the postseason the past three seasons, winning at least eight games each year, but has only made it past the first round once in 2017.
Before then, the Trailblazers only had one playoff appearance in six years.
Turner Ashby has just two playoff appearances this decade — 2015 and 2016 in the final two years under former coach Charlie Newman — and Rockbridge County and Waynesboro have both gone through rough patches with wins hard to come by, though the Little Giants did make a run to the Class 3 quarterfinals in 2014.
The closest we've seen to long postseason runs from a Valley District team was Harrisonburg reaching the Virginia High School League Group AA Division 4 state championship game in 2010 and Broadway making it to the state semifinals the following season.
It's been eight years since those respective runs and we haven't seen teams go further than the first or second rounds since then, especially as of late.
Things have been tough in recent years for the Blue Streaks, despite having some teams with some tremendous talent, as they move into Region 5D for postseason play.
It hasn't fared well for Harrisonburg with just one win in the past decade and until the Blue Streaks do something to reverse that trend, it's hard to see it changing soon.
The only Valley District team that has a shot at making a deep postseason run this year is Spotswood, which entered the Region 3C tournament last year as the No. 2 seed, but was upset by a very strong Liberty-Bedford team in the opening round.
The truth is that Class 3 football is tough, but especially in Region 3C.
With teams from both the Jefferson and Seminole District — and now the Shenandoah with either Wilson Memorial or Fort Defiance — it's one of the tougher regions in the state.
A lot will have to fall in place for the Trailblazers, but they've got the experience, skill set and coaching staff to make a strong run this season and perhaps begin to erase the reputation that has started to follow the Valley District around.
When you look at the Shenandoah District, is there any team that stands a chance at taking down Riverheads now with East Rockingham no longer there?
--Chris H.
This is a tough question because of the array of different-sized teams in the Shenandoah District now with Fort Defiance joining and Wilson Memorial moving up to Class 3.
That makes the district a six-team league with two Class 3 schools, three Class 2 programs and a Class 1 team in the three-time defending state champion Riverheads.
It's hard to pick against the Gladiators after how often they've reloaded and took care of business throughout the entire tenure of head coach Robert Casto's time there.
But I do think there are some intriguing teams in that district that will at least provide a challenge and, if everything goes right, could make a push at the district title.
Fort Defiance is a team that made so much progress a year ago in the Valley District and with several key pieces returning, if the offense improves, the Indians will be strong.
Stuarts Draft is another team to watch out for in this league with a lot of talent returning and Wilson Memorial is a program that seems to be back on the rise in recent years.
Whether or not any of these teams actually put together enough wins to take the Shenandoah District title is still up in the air, but if anyone is going to do it, those three have the best chance.
Which local team will make the biggest jump in win total this year?
--Leland M.
Just spoke briefly on Stuarts Draft and I think they're the team that is making a big leap his season after what I saw from them in their scrimmage against Spotswood.
The Cougars looked overmatched at times against the Class 3 Trailblazers, but their defense is improved and they return several key pieces on the offensive side of the ball.
Draft was one of the youngest teams in the district last season and it showed with just three wins, but the Cougars improved throughout the year and with Henry Cooke and Freddy Watkins both back, they have a formidable duo on offense this season.
Pair all of that with coach Nathan Floyd, who has built a quality program there, I think Draft is set up to win many more games than the whopping three they put up a year ago.
In terms of city/county teams in the Rockingham and Harrisonburg area, I will go with Turner Ashby to win more games, simply because it's hard not to go up.
The Knights are coming off back-to-back two-win seasons, but have an array of veteran talent that may be able to begin a turnaround this season if they're consistent.
With Grant Swinehart, C.J. Haskins and Jessie Knight leading the way, Turner Ashby may be primed for a few more wins and the start of turning the program around in Bridgewater.
How good will Page County do this year? They've got several good players returning from a team that showed a lot of improvement a year ago.
--Eddie S.
It's tough to gauge how much Page County has improved until we see them this year.
The Panthers had one of their best seasons in recent memory a year ago when they went 4-6, but they return a lot of talent this year and are raising their own expectations.
Page quarterback Trey Knight is back for his senior season and is one of the more dynamic athletes in the area and he's got some solid playmakers around him as well.
Trevor Williams was a solid receiver for the Panthers a year ago and Tristan Gordon is a stud along the offensive and defensive lines.
There are several strong teams in the Bull Run District this season with Clarke County, Strasburg, East Rockingham and Luray all expected to contend.
Page, however, is the wild card of the group and if they're able to continue improving off last year's mild success, the Panthers could find themselves in the mix of the conversation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.