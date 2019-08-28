Here's the fifth of my weekly prep football mailbag this preseason. You can submit questions to celliott@dnronline.com, on Twitter or Facebook.
You've praised East Rockingham a lot and even picked them to win the Bull Run despite losing so many seniors. What makes you so confident in the Eagles this season?
--Dan W.
A lot of people have asked me this of late and with their Week 1 matchup against rival and arguably the area's best team in Spotswood looming, now is the time to discuss.
Make no mistake about it. Replacing 20 seniors from a team that went 13-1 and reached the Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals a year ago is no easy task.
But it's not like the cupboard was left completely bare for East Rockingham.
Quarterback Tyce McNair, linebacker/running back Trenton Morris and linebacker Colton Dean are three seniors that played significant roles for the Eagles the past two years.
Add in other key pieces like Jaeden Rouse, Lane Comer, Jamarcus Davis and Joseph Carrickhoff and this team still has the talent to compete in the Bull Run District.
Not to mention East Rock is one of the area's most consistent football programs.
Sure, last year's run to the state semifinals was historic and unprecedented in the nine seasons since ERHS was built in 2010, but playoffs have become a regular occurence.
The Eagles have only missed the postseason once since the program was created - that was in the first year of existence in 2010 - and have won multiple games once there.
We may not see East Rockingham get back to the VHSL Class 2 semifinals this season - heck, it'll be hard to find any city/county team have that type of success this year - but there's no doubt the Eagles have both coaches and players capable of having success.
If you have to bet your money on a Week 1 win, which team are you picking?
--Leland M.
If keeping it strictly within the city/county for this question, this is a tough one.
The truth is that I don't think there is a safe bet with any of those games.
Spotswood enters 2019 as the No. 1 team in my #DNRFB Power Rankings, but with the loss of quarterback Ryan High this week, that game against East Rock is a toss-up.
Looking at the other city/county games, there are too many unknowns about Broadway in its first-year under Danny Grogg to know how the Gobblers will fare against Fluvanna.
With Harrisonburg, it's a similar scenario as we know the Blue Streaks have plenty of speed. But who else will emerge around Kwentin Smiley against William Fleming?
As crazy as it sounds, if I was forced to make this bet - and trust me, this is me saying I wouldn't do this without being forced - I'd go with Turner Ashby over William Monroe.
That's hard to fathom with the Knights coming off back-to-back two-win seasons and having to replace several key pieces from a year ago, but it may be the most realistic.
The Knights have a strong core of seniors this year and while the Dragons have slightly improved in recent years, they haven't fared well against Valley District teams historically.
In both 2017 and 2018, William Monroe lost to Fort Defiance, Broadway and Spotswood.
With Turner Ashby desperate to get a win to open up the season for the first time since 2010, I think the Knights go across the mountain and get the job done on Friday night.
Time for some preseason prep football power rankings from up and down the Shenandoah Valley.
What will it take for Turner Ashby to turn things around this season?
--Chris R.
The easy answer for this one is consistency and that's what the players are preaching.
That certainly rings true for the Knights, who played a close game in a double-overtime loss to Rockbridge County at the Shenandoah Valley Football Classic at James Madison and was in a tight battle with Fort Defiance until late in the second half last season.
But the bottom line is that Turner Ashby's defense has to be better this year.
The past two seasons have been abysmal on that side of the ball for the Knights, giving up 41.3 points per game during that span under TA coach Chris Fraser.
The issues started long before Fraser, however, as the Knights have been the worst defensive team in the Valley District dating back to 2010 when Charlie Newman coached.
With former defensive coordinator Marquis Woodyard now gone, Fraser took over defensive play-calling duties this season in an effort to clean up that side of the ball.
Fraser is a veteran coach, who has seen a lot of styles of play during his time coaching.
If the Knights hope to get things turned around in their third year under Fraser, there's no doubt consistency will be a key. But getting stops defensively is what it will come down.
What are the opening-week records for the local teams?
--Leland M.
For such a simple, straightforward question, this one took me some time.
For the five city/county teams, here are their opening-week records since opening:
Broadway (1952): 37-28-2
East Rockingham (2010): 7-2
Harrisonburg (1921): 54-38-6
Spotswood (1980): 23-16
Turner Ashby (1956): 23-26-1
So, kind of some strange numbers there considering the success of those teams.
Either way, a lot of it just dependent on opening-week opponents and other factors.
For more Week 1 notes and statistics, go check out my "Inside The Numbers" blog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.