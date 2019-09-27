Here's the ninth of my weekly prep football mailbag this preseason. You can submit questions to celliott@dnronline.com, on Twitter or Facebook.
When the schedule for this season was released one of the interesting matchups you discussed was Broadway v. Gap, due to their play styles. Taking into account the struggles each team has faced thus far, is this still shaping up to be an exciting game?
--Alaina M.
Yeah, this was one Daily News-Record managing editor Jim Sacco and I had circled on our calendars as soon as the Virginia High School League released the master schedule.
It was intriguing because of it being between a pair of first-year coaches in Broadway's Danny Grogg and Buffalo Gap's Brad Wygant, the physical nature of these two football teams throughout the past decade or so and how long it's been since they played.
All of that still holds true, despite a combined 2-5 record entering Friday's matchup.
I still think this is going to be a great back-and-forth contest between two teams hungry to get back on track and trying to salvage their season as we approach the midway mark.
The Gobblers are coming off a bye and desperate to give Grogg his first victory after turnovers have killed their chances in the first three weeks and the Bison are coming off a humbling 47-20 loss to East Rockingham that tempered their expectations a bit.
When these two teams meet at BHS on Friday, I still expect a knockdown, drag-out battle between the two and one hell of a game with two teams hoping for a non-district win.
How does Turner Ashby respond after its loss? Do they let it sink their season or come back next week and show they're the real deal?
--Ryan M.
It's the question that everyone in Bridgewater is wondering, but will wait to find out.
Unfortunately for the Knights, their bye week fell immediately after the first loss of the season and that's probably not ideal for TA third-year coach Chris Fraser.
But the positive for the Knights is that even in the loss to Staunton, they were able to come back and score on an 80-yard drive with three minutes remaining to even it up.
Turner Ashby never spiraled out of control in that game and continued to fight throughout, showing that it isn't quite the team that would have done so a year ago.
How the Knights respond next week against Wilson Memorial will go a long way in determining how the season turns it out, but Fraser should at least feel optimistic about how his team didn't give up against the Storm and likely won't moving forward.
Which city/county team has the best chance of making the playoffs besides Spotswood?
--Jeremy H.
This is a tough one because I think, at the moment, there's three possible choices here.
East Rockingham is one of the better teams outside of Spotswood, but it still has Luray, Clarke County and Strasburg on its schedule and two losses already under its belt.
Harrisonburg is a perennial playoff team, but it moves up to Class 5 for the postseason and with two losses already on its resume, it finds itself in a tough position moving on.
As for Turner Ashby, things looked like they were clear for a path back to the postseason already and the Knights ended up being upset 28-27 by Staunton in Bridgewater.
So, at this point, if I've learned anything, it is to expect the unexpected with these teams.
This doesn't look like a year where we'll see a lot of city/county teams go deep into the postseason outside of Spotswood, but if I had to pick one, I'd still go with the Knights.
