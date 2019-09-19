Here's the eighth of my weekly prep football mailbag this preseason. You can submit questions to celliott@dnronline.com, on Twitter or Facebook.
With the matchup this Friday between East Rock and Buffalo Gap, given the changes from last season and the performances we've seen out of the two teams the past couple weeks, what is your prediction?
--Alaina M.
Yeah, it's definitely going to be two very different looking teams when Buffalo Gap and East Rockingham face off this Friday, compared to what we saw last year.
The Eagles were a team that reached the Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals behind the likes of J'wan Evans, Dylan Williams, Darrias Brown and many others while the Bison relied heavily on the running game of senior back Carter Rivenburg.
All of those players are gone now and despite East Rock beating Gap twice last year and nine straight times since 2011, this week's matchup should be a closer contest.
The Bison struggled in their opener against Clarke County, but have responded with back-to-back wins by an impressive combined score of 119-20.
The Eagles, meanwhile, are coming off a 52-6 rout to Riverheads and sit at 0-2.
It's two teams that are sitting in opposite situations in terms of confidence, but I don't think that changes the way this one plays out on Friday between the two rivals.
East Rock, despite not having a win yet, is still the better team in this game.
It'll be a hard-nosed, physical battle on Friday and Gap will have its chances.
But in the end, I still think the Eagles comes away with their first win of 2019.
Now that TA is 3-0 for the first time in about a decade, what is their ceiling?
--Leland M.
With Turner Ashby's fast start, it's almost like everyone keeps waiting on the Knights to come back to reality and be the struggling two-win team from a year ago.
I've got news for those people, though. That's not happening.
TA has been as impressive as anyone through the first three weeks of the season and look every bit the part of a football team ready to get back to the playoffs this year.
Looking at the Knights' two remaining non-district games - Staunton and Wilson Memorial - it's hard not to see them winning both and going into district play 5-0.
If that happens, they are already in a good spot to reach the postseason and I see at least two or three more wins in league play as long as they continue to improve.
Once TA gets into the postseason, it's hard to predict how far it could go because of the lack of playoff success by any Valley District teams in recent seasons.
But in terms of where the Knights end this year, I see no reason it won't be back in the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
After getting the first win, what are Harrisonburg's chances of making the playoffs this year?
--Andrew P.
One win and the Harrisonburg fans are ready for playoff talk. I love it.
Last week's 31-21 win over Charlottesville was definitely needed for the Blue Streaks.
There was a completely different vibe around practice on Monday and Harrisonburg finally showed improvement in a lot of areas it struggled in early in the season.
But the Streaks still have their work cut out for them and that includes this week's non-district game against Albemarle and a home game against Sherando on Oct. 4.
If Harrisonburg can even manage to earn a split between those two games and then enter district play at 2-3, it'll remain an uphill battle to get into postseason battle.
Right now, Spotswood, Turner Ashby and Rockbridge County all look better than HHS.
If the Streaks don't improve quickly and pull off a couple of upsets, it's hard to see them getting back into the playoffs this season.
Which team will win Friday — Luray or Page County?
--Chris M.
It's one of the biggest rivalries in the area and it just got even juicier this week with both Luray and Page County coming into Friday's game in Shenandoah unbeaten at 2-0.
That's been somewhat of a surprise because Luray had back-to-back challenging games to open the year and Page is a team many didn't quite have on this level quite yet.
Regardless, it's an opportunity for the Bulldogs to continue to flex their muscles as arguably the Bull Run's best team while the Panthers could try to make their own case.
Luray is a team filled with upperclassmen and enough skill players to wear opposing defenses down, which is exactly what it has down through its first two games.
I think that continues on Friday and take the Bulldogs to move to 3-0 on the year.
