Here's the sixth of my weekly prep football mailbag this preseason. You can submit questions to celliott@dnronline.com, on Twitter or Facebook.
Was the ugliness of Spotswood-East Rockingham because they are two bad offenses or two really good defenses? That was hard to watch in the first half!
--Michael R.
Oof. That first half was definitely rough at times for both Spotswood and East Rockingham last week, but I don't think it necessarily represented the quality of play we'll see from either of these teams as we move forward through the rest of the season.
There's a couple of factors that come into play here when talking about why it was ugly.
For one, it's the first game of the year and while scrimmages, practices and 7-on-7s are all beneficial, stepping under the lights for that first game of the year is just different.
As a result, you have guys playing a little more amped up, some miscommunication on different play calls from the coaches to players and other normal first-game hiccups.
Another factor was each team's inability to finish drives offensively that night.
The Trailblazers weren't able to get anything going in the passing game with quarterback Ryan High out with an injury — they didn't complete a pass the entire contest — and the Eagles shot themselves in the foot each time they drove into SHS territory with a couple of incompletions, penalties or a couple of plays that went backward.
Overall, I thought it looked like a normal first game for a lot of teams on the offensive end and it didn't help that these are arguably the two best defenses in the city/county this year.
Turner Ashby's win over William Monroe was good, but is it really enough to think it will turn the program around? They've still got some tough non-district games ahead.
--Clay D.
Well, I don't think Turner Ashby's win over William Monroe suddenly makes them one of the best teams in the city/county or on the verge of an eight-win season this year.
But what it does do for a Knights team coming off back-to-back two-win campaigns under head coach Chris Fraser is provide them confidence moving forward.
There's no doubt that the toll of losing is tough on players and particularly for a program that has had its fair share of struggles for the past decade even before Fraser arrived.
After giving up 41.3 points per game in the first two seasons under Fraser, the head coach decided to take over defensive play-calling duties himself this season and it paid off as the Knights held an opponent without a touchdown for the first time since 2016.
There's still improvement to be made, especially on the offensive side of the ball, but that type of gritty effort defensively is something Turner Ashby can build on moving forward.
What is going on with Harrisonburg?
--Roy W.
It's the million-dollar questions that I'm not sure anyone has the full answer for.
Look, the cyclical nature of high-school sports takes its toll on every program in any sport at some point and that's what Harrisonburg is facing this season with a very young team.
HHS coach Chris Thurman has raved about the way his team has performed and worked throughout the preseason, but he will be the first to tell you that doesn't always translate to wins.
What the Streaks ran into on Friday was a talented William Fleming team that is hungry for a good season after winning just one game a year ago.
Harrisonburg actually led early in that game when senior quarterback Kwentin Smiley broke loose for a 67-yard touchdown run, but that was it offensively for the Streaks.
The Colonels took over from there and by the time it was half, Harrisonburg trailed 35-10 and never seemed to recover, another sign that this team is young and still learning.
The Streaks will be fine this season because they've still got an abundance of solid skill players and a solid offensive line, but Thurman needs his squad to grow up quick and learn off its mistakes early if they hope to compete in the Valley District.
What's the biggest thing holding back Broadway from competing this season?
--Justin M.
Honestly, I'm not sure there's a lot that is holding Broadway back at this point.
Caleb Williams is still hoping to get cleared within the next couple of weeks, BHS coach Danny Grogg said, and sophomore Cole Hoover was actually impressive in his debut.
The Gobblers have plenty of options on the outside in David Thew, Nate Tinnell and Landon Stuhlmiller and Christian Morgan is a capable runner in the backfield.
The defense had some minor issues, but played much better in the second half and let's not forget that Fluvanna County was a playoff team a year ago and has a majority of its roster back this season
The bottom line is Broadway has to take care better care of the football - it had three turnovers last week - and if it can continue to get steady improvement out of the quarterback spot, the Gobblers have no reason not to believe they can compete in the Valley District this season.
