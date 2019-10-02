|1.
|Spotswood (5-0, 0-0 Valley)
|Beat Wilson Memorial 49-18
|—
|Ryan High showed off his arm and Ethan Barnhart had another big night on the ground as Spotswood wrapped up non-district play with a rout of Wilson Memorial in Penn Laird.
|Bye
|2.
|Riverheads (4-0, 0-0 Shenandoah)
|Bye
|—
|Riverheads looked fresh coming off its bye as the Gladiators scored six first-half touchdowns and never looked back en route to a dominating 55-15 win over an overmatched Colonial Beach team.
|at Skyline
|3.
|Rockbridge County (4-1, 0-0 Valley)
|Beat Fort Defiance 37-6
|—
|Miller Jay tossed two more touchdowns - both two receiver Jailik Lynch - as Rockbridge County cruised past Fort Defiance in its final non-district game.
|Bye
|4.
|Luray (4-0, 2-0 Bull Run)
|Beat Madison County 56-14
|—
|The Bulldogs have established themselves as the favorite to win the Bull Run District this season behind a potent rushing attack and an experienced defense.
|at Stuarts Draft
|5.
|Stuarts Draft (4-0, 0-0 Shenandoah)
|Bye
|+1
|Coming off its bye, the Cougars have a shot at earning another statement win this week when they welcome unbeaten Luray to town.
|vs. Luray
|6.
|Clarke County (3-1, 1-0 Bull Run)
|Beat East Rockingham 42-7
|+2
|Coming off a tough loss to Stuarts Draft, the Eagles showcased the reasons they're still one of the top teams in the Bull Run in a blowout win over East Rockingham.
|at Madison County
|7.
|Page County (3-1, 1-1 Bull Run)
|Beat Strasburg 21-14
|+7
|Big jump for Page County this week after responding well to a blowout loss to Luray with a 21-14 upset of Strasburg that will be big when it comes to playoff time for the Panthers and shakes up the Bull Run standings.
|at Bath County
|8.
|Strasburg (3-1, 0-1 Bull Run)
|Lost 21-14 to Page County
|-3
|An upset loss at the hands of Page County wasn't a great start to district play, but the Rams have enough talent to rebound from it and still make a push in the Bull Run this season.
|vs. Rappahannock County
|9.
|Central (3-2, 0-0 Northwestern)
|Beat Staunton 14-12
|—
|Central showcased a strong defense and some grit in a 14-12 non-district road win over Staunton that ended with a bit of controversy.
|Bye
|10.
|Staunton (2-2, 0-0 Shenandoah)
|Lost 14-12 to Central
|—
|A controversial interception in the final two minutes ultimately cost the Storm from earning their second straight win as they fell 14-12 to non-district foe Central.
|vs. Lord Botetourt
|11.
|Turner Ashby (3-1, 0-0 Valley)
|Bye
|—
|Fresh off its bye, Turner Ashby will have a chance to rebound from its first loss of the season when it travels to Shenandoah District opponent Wilson Memorial on Friday.
|at Wilson Memorial
|12.
|Fort Defiance (2-2, 0-0 Shenandoah)
|Lost 37-6 to Rockbridge County
|-5
|The Indians looked completely overmatched against a strong Rockbridge County team and will need to improve defensively if they hope to compete for a Shenandoah District title.
|at Broadway
|13.
|Harrisonburg (2-2, 0-0 Valley)
|Bye
|—
|The Blue Streaks are much more confident after back-to-back wins put them back at .500, but they'll face a stiff challenge this week when perennial power Sherando comes to town.
|vs. Sherando
|14.
|East Rockingham (1-3, 0-1 Bull Run)
|Lost 42-7 to East Rockingham
|-2
|It was a tough week for East Rockingham, but the Eagles should still be considered one of the top four teams in the Bull Run and have plenty of winnable games remaining on their schedule.
|vs. Stonewall Jackson
|15.
|Buffalo Gap (3-2, 0-0 Shenandoah)
|Beat Broadway 42-15
|+2
|The Bison put together their most complete performance yet in a dominating win over Broadway that showcased the strong 1-2 punch of quarterback Seth Fitzgerald and running back Tucker Kiracofe.
|Bye
|16.
|Wilson Memorial (1-3, 0-0 Shenandoah)
|Lost 49-18 to Spotswood
|-1
|Cobey Rothgeb had a big night for the Green Hornets with 91 yards rushing, but it wasn't until the second half that Wilson Memorial had any type of success offensively in a blowout loss to Spotswood.
|vs. Turner Ashby
|17.
|Broadway (0-4, 0-0 Valley)
|Lost 42-15 to Buffalo Gap
|-1
|A combination of first-half penalties and some ugly turnovers kept Broadway winless after a surprising 42-15 rout at the hands of non-district opponent Buffalo Gap.
|vs. Fort Defiance
|18.
|Stonewall Jackson (1-3, 1-0 Bull Run)
|Beat Rappahannock County 31-0
|+1
|SJHS coach Pete Lampman made the switch to junior Rion Dennison at quarterback and it paid off as he ran for 83 yards and threw for 38 more to help the Generals snap a 41-game losing streak with a 31-0 win over Rappahannock County.
|at East Rockingham
|19.
|Waynesboro (0-5, 0-0 Valley)
|Lost 49-8 to Fluvanna County
|-1
|The winless Little Giants didn't score until late in the fourth quarter in a 49-8 loss to Fluvanna County, but will now get a bye week before beginning Valley District play.
|Bye
|20.
|Madison County (0-4, 0-1 Bull Run)
|Lost 56-14 to Luray
|—
|The Mountaineers hung with Luray for most of the first quarter, but then gave up 42 unanswered points en route to another blowout loss.
|vs. Clarke County
|21.
|Rappahannock County (1-3, 0-1 Bull Run)
|Lost 31-0 to Stonewall Jackson
|—
|It's hard to see a win coming the rest of the way for Rappahannock County after getting shutout by Stonewall Jackson, which had previously lost 41 games in a row.
|at Strasburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.