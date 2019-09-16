|1.
|Spotswood (3-0)
|Won 35-0 at Western Albemarle
|—
|Ethan Barnhart continued to establish himself as the area's top running back and the Spotswood defense put forth a workmanlike effort in a 35-0 non-district shutout of Western Albemarle.
|vs. Monticello
|2
|Riverheads (3-0)
|Won 52-6 at East Rockingham
|—
|In a highly anticipated rematch of the two teams that advanced the farthest during last year's postseason, Riverheads dominated from the start and cruised to a 52-6 statement victory over East Rockingham on the road.
|Bye
|3.
|Clarke County (2-0)
|Won 26-7 at William Monroe
|—
|The Eagles didn't dominate William Monroe quite like we expected, but they did enough to get the job done and remain the favorite to win the Bull Run District this season.
|vs. Stuarts Draft
|4.
|Strasburg (2-0)
|Bye
|—
|Coming off a bye, the Rams have a big non-district rivalry game this week with former Bull Run District opponent Central coming to town.
|vs. Central
|5.
|Rockbridge County (2-1)
|Won 48-7 at Alleghany County
|—
|Coming off a tough non-district loss to William Fleming, the Wildcats made a statement with a dominating win over Alleghany and remain the biggest threat in the Valley District to take down Spotswood.
|vs. Christiansburg
|6.
|Luray (2-0)
|Bye
|—
|The Bulldogs enjoyed a bye week after back-to-back impressive wins to open the season and should play in front of a large crowd this week as they travel to rival Page County for an early-season battle of unbeatens.
|at Page County
|7.
|Turner Ashby (3-0)
|Won 56-25 at Monticello
|—
|Another strong offensive performance from Turner Ashby has the Knights sitting at 3-0 for the first time since 2010 and suddenly emerging as a legitimate contender in the Valley District this season.
|vs. Staunton
|8.
|Stuarts Draft (3-0)
|Won 50-0 vs. Covington
|+1
|Stuarts Draft won its third straight blowout with its second shutout of the season as the Cougars continued their impressive start to the 2019 season.
|at Clarke County
|9.
|Page County (2-0)
|Won 21-7 vs. Wilson Memorial
|+1
|Mickey Cash carried the ball 14 times for 158 yards and a score as the Panthers continued to solidify themselves as a possible playoff team this season with a physical 21-7 win over visiting Wilson Memorial.
|vs. Luray
|10.
|Fort Defiance (1-1)
|Won 45-8 at Waynesboro
|+1
|One week after a tough 21-20 loss to Liberty-Bedford, the Indians came out and showed off their depth in a dominating 45-8 victory over Waynesboro that saw five different players score for Fort.
|vs. Stonewall Jackson
|11.
|Central (2-1)
|Won 41-0 vs. Broadway
|+2
|After a disappointing loss to Luray to open the season, the Falcons have been on a roll since with a pair of victories over Stonewall Jackson and Broadway by a combined score of 96-8.
|at Strasburg
|12.
|East Rockingham (0-2)
|Lost 52-6 to Riverheads
|-4
|The Eagles committed two first-quarter turnovers and were outscored 38-0 by half as they were completely overmatched in a 52-6 rout at the hands of perennial state power Riverheads.
|at Buffalo Gap
|13.
|Wilson Memorial (1-2)
|Lost 21-7 at Page County
|-1
|Injuries haven't been kind to the Green Hornets and it has especially showed on the offensive side of the ball, where they struggled to get any sort of consistent drives going for a second-straight week.
|Bye
|14.
|Harrisonburg (1-2)
|Won 31-21 at Charlottesville
|+1
|HHS coach Chris Thurman opted to move Kwentin Smiley out of the quarterback spot last week and the move paid off with sophomore Keenan Glago tossing a pair of touchdown passes as the Streaks defeated Charlottesville 31-21 for their first win of the season.
|vs. Albemarle
|15.
|Buffalo Gap (2-1)
|Won 71-20 at Bath County
|+1
|After being shutout 42-0 in its season opener, Buffalo Gap has scored 113 points over the last two games and look like a team starting to understand first-year coach Brad Wygant's scheme a little better.
|vs. East Rockingham
|16.
|Broadway (0-3)
|Lost 41-0 at Central
|+1
|It was a different week, but the same story for the struggling Gobblers as three first-quarter turnovers and six total proved to be costly in a 41-0 rout at the hands of non-district foe Central.
|Bye
|17.
|Staunton (1-1)
|Lost 41-6 to Lynchburg Christian Academy
|-3
|After an ugly season-opening win over Covington, the Storm struggled in Week 3 and look like a young team under a first-year head coach.
|at Turner Ashby
|18.
|Waynesboro (0-3)
|Lost 45-8 to Fort Defiance
|—
|The Little Giants haven't been close in any of their non-district games so far this season and it's hard to find a possible win on the schedule moving forward.
|vs. Western Albemarle
|19.
|Madison County (0-2)
|Lost 48-6 to George Mason
|—
|Madison County continues to struggle on both sides of the ball after a rout at the hands of former Bull Run District foe George Mason last week.
|at William Monroe
|20.
|Stonewall Jackson (0-2)
|Lost 45-0 to William Campbell
|—
|Another rough night for the Generals, who have lost 40 games in a row now and unable to find any sort of consistency offensively.
|at Fort Defiance
|21.
|Rappahannock County (1-1)
|Won 26-12 vs. Craig County
|—
|The Panthers earned their first win of the season with a 26-12 victory over Craig County, but finding a win on the rest of their schedule will be tough from here on out.
