The Power Rankings after Week 2.
|Rank
|Team
|Last Week
|Movement
|What's Up
|This Week
|1.
|Spotswood (2-0)
|Won 75-13 vs. William Monroe
|-
|Junior quarterback Ryan High returned and completed 9-of-13 passes for 356 yards and six touchdowns — including four to senior Rob Smith — and the Trailblazers put on a clinic offensively in a 75-13 rout of William Monroe.
|at Western Albemarle
|2.
|Riverheads (2-0)
|Won 38-21 vs. Glenvar
|+1
|The Gladiators saw their defense come up big down the stretch and the offense scored 17 unanswered points to end the game in a big 38-21 non-district win over Glenvar.
|at East Rockingham
|3.
|Clarke County (1-0)
|Bye
|+1
|After a 42-0 win over Buffalo Gap in Week 1, the Eagles enjoyed a bye before hitting the road this week to face a William Monroe team that has been outscored 99-15 to start the season.
|at William Monroe
|4.
|Strasburg (1-0)
|Won 35-20 at George Mason
|+1
|Strasburg's offense continues to roll as quarterback Chase Hart finds more weapons around him and the Rams have established themselves as a legitimate Bull Run District contender this season.
|Bye
|5.
|Rockbridge County (1-1)
|Lost 28-26 to William Fleming
|-3
|The Wildcats led for much of the game before eventually falling 28-26 to William Fleming, but they should still be considered Spotswood's toughest competition for the Valley District crown.
|at Alleghany
|6.
|Luray (2-0)
|Won 45-21 vs. Wilson Memorial
|-
|The Bulldogs earned their second impressive win in as many weeks as Dalton Griffith completed four passes for 212 yards and a pair of scores in a 45-21 blowout of Wilson Memorial.
|Bye
|7.
|Turner Ashby (2-0)
|Won 48-26 vs. Western Albemarle
|+3
|While the Turner Ashby defense was the story of its season-opening win over William Monroe, it was the Knights offense that impressed in a 48-26 victory over perennial playoff team Western Albemarle.
|at Monticello
|8.
|East Rockingham (0-1)
|Bye
|-1
|Coming off the Week 1 loss to Spotswood, the Eagles took some time to get some key players healthy last week before another big non-district test on Friday against defending VHSL Class 1 state champion Riverheads in Elkton.
|vs. Riverheads
|9.
|Stuarts Draft (2-0)
|Won 42-0 at Waynesboro
|-
|The Cougars earned their second impressive wins in as many weeks and are making a point early that they're a serious contender in the Shenandoah District this season.
|vs. Covington
|10.
|Page County (1-0)
|Won 46-14 at Nelson County
|+2
|Quite the start for Page County, which hung 46 points on an overmatched Nelson County team, but the Panthers face a tougher task this week with Wilson Memorial coming to Shenandoah for a non-district matchup.
|vs. Wilson Memorial
|11.
|Fort Defiance (0-1)
|Lost 21-20 at Liberty-Bedford
|+5
|The Indians make a big jump this week despite falling 21-20 to Liberty-Bedford as they showed an offense capable of scoring points to complement a defense that may be among the area's best this season.
|at Waynesboro
|12.
|Wilson Memorial (1-1)
|Lost 45-21 at Luray
|-4
|There's no doubt Wilson Memorial has some talent on the offensive side of the ball this season, but the Green Hornets showed in a 45-21 loss to Luray that they still have issues defensively to figure out.
|at Page County
|13.
|Central (1-1)
|Won 55-21 vs. Stonewall
|+1
|Eight different players scored as Central put up 365 yards of total offense and rebounded from a season-opening loss with a 55-21 rout of Stonewall Jackson.
|vs. Broadway
|14.
|Staunton (1-0)
|Won 20-7 at Covington
|-1
|In its first game under new coach Jake Phillips, the Storm didn't look particularly sharp and had to score two touchdowns in the final 9:21 to defeat a Covington team that has struggled in recent seasons.
|vs. Lynchburg Christian Academy
|15.
|Harrisonburg (0-2)
|Lost 31-13 to Handley
|-4
|Kwentin Smiley scored a long rushing touchdown for the second-straight week for the Blue Streaks, but they turned it over seven times and fell to 0-2 with a non-district trip to Charlottesville up next on the schedule.
|at Charlottesville
|16.
|Buffalo Gap (1-1)
|Won 48-0 vs. Parry McCluer
|+1
|A week after giving up 42 points in a loss to Buffalo Gap, the Bison defense responded by posting a shutout of Parry McCluer and giving Brad Wygant his first career coaching victory.
|at Bath County
|17.
|Broadway (0-2)
|Lost 32-7 at Skyline
|-2
|The Gobblers struggled defensively, particularly in the secondary, and weren't able to get things going offensively as they fell to 0-2 in their first season under new coach Danny Grogg.
|at Central
|18.
|Waynesboro (0-2)
|Lost 42-0 to Stuarts Draft
|+1
|It's going to be a long season for the Little Giants, who have now been outscored 83-0 to start the year and aren't showing any sign of improvement.
|vs. Fort Defiance
|19.
|Madison County (0-1)
|Lost 20-8 to James River
|-1
|Ugly loss for the Mountaineers to open the year with Khalid West scoring the lone touchdown as Madison fell to a struggling James River team.
|vs. George Mason
|20.
|Stonewall Jackson (0-1)
|Lost 55-21 at Central
|-
|The Generals mustered up just 121 yards of total offense and suffered their 39th-straight loss in a 55-21 rout at the hands of rival Central.
|vs. William Campbell
|21.
|Rappahannock County (0-1)
|Bye
|-
|The Panthers had a week off after a 42-13 loss to West Point and if they don't get a win these next two weeks against Craig County or Nelson County, it may be a winless season.
|vs. Craig County
