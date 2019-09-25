|1.
|Spotswood (4-0, 0-0 Valley)
|Won 44-7 vs. Monticello
|—
|Spotswood running back Ethan Barnhart passed the 1,000-yard mark for the season and the Trailblazers continued to roll through their non-district schedule with a 44-7 blowout of Monticello in Penn Laird.
|vs. Wilson Memorial
|2
|Riverheads (3-0, 0-0 Shenandoah)
|Bye
|—
|Coming off a bye, Riverheads will welcome Colonial Beach to Greenville on Friday for a big non-district battle.
|vs. Colonial Beach
|3.
|Rockbridge County (3-1, 0-0 Valley)
|Won 41-19 vs. Christiansburg
|+2
|Sophomore quarterback Miller Jay has scored nine total touchdowns this season as the Wildcats continue to establish themselves as the biggest threat to dethrone Spotswood in the Valley District this year.
|At Fort Defiance
|4.
|Luray (3-0, 1-0 Bull Run)
|Won 48-27 at Page County
|+2
|With four different players with over 135 rushing yards and quarterback Dalton Griffith showing off his ability to hit the big play in the passing game, Luray has established itself early as the favorite to win the Bull Run District this season.
|vs. Madison County
|5.
|Strasburg (3-0 ,0-0 Bull Run)
|Won 20-10 vs. Central
|-1
|Another gritty win for Strasburg, a 20-10 winner over Central, but the Rams are still looking to showcase their full potential offensively behind quarterback Chase Hart - a William and Mary commit.
|vs. Page County
|6.
|Stuarts Draft (4-0, 0-0 Shenandoah)
|Won 21-7 at Clarke County
|+2
|If the Cougars hadn't turned people into believers before, they certainly have now after a 21-7 win over Clarke County - one of the top teams in the Bull Run - to stay unbeaten on the season.
|Bye
|7.
|Fort Defiance (2-1, 0-0 Shenandoah)
|Won 40-6 vs. Stonewall Jackson
|+3
|Fort Defiance has made it clear that it has its sight set on reaching the postseason this year, but the Indians will need to play much better this week when they take on a talented Rockbridge County team.
|vs. Rockbridge County
|8.
|Clarke County (2-1, 0-0 Bull Run)
|Lost 21-7 to Stuarts Draft
|-5
|Six-foot-1, 240-pound running back Peyton Rutherford struggled to get going - he finished with just 48 yards on 16 carries - as the Eagles suffered their first loss of the season in a 21-7 setback at the hands of Stuarts Draft.
|vs. East Rockingham
|9.
|Central (2-2, 0-0 Northwestern)
|Lost 20-10 at Strasburg
|+2
|The Falcons played Strasburg close for most of the night, but still have some improvements that need to be made on the offensive end if they want to get back to the postseason.
|at Staunton
|10.
|Staunton (2-1, 0-0 Shenandoah)
|Won 28-27 at Turner Ashby
|+7
|Senior quarterback Will Dod had his best individual game of the season, finishing 7-for-16 passing for 120 yards and three scores and also had 20 carries for 101 yards as the Storm shocked Turner Ashby 28-27 in Bridgewater.
|vs. Central
|11.
|Turner Ashby (3-1, 0-0 Valley)
|Lost 28-27 vs. Staunton
|-4
|For the second straight year, Turner Ashby running back Grant Swinehart had a big night against Staunton as he finished with 243 yards and three touchdowns, but it wasn't enough as the Knights fell 28-27 in overtime.
|Bye
|12.
|East Rockingham (1-2, 0-0 Bull Run)
|Won 47-20 at Buffalo Gap
|—
|After back-to-back losses to the area's top teams to open up the season, the Eagles showcased they're still a threat in the Bull Run this season as they scored on their first four possessions en route to a 47-20 rout of Buffalo Gap in Swoope.
|at Clarke County
|13.
|Harrisonburg (2-2, 0-0 Valley)
|Won 31-13 vs. Albemarle
|+1
|Sophomore Keenan Glago threw three more touchdown passes - he's got five in two games - and the Blue Streaks only committed one turnover as they got back to .500 with a 31-13 win over Albemarle.
|Bye
|14.
|Page County (2-1, 0-1 Bull Run)
|Lost 48-27 vs. Luray
|-5
|Page County's run game continues to put up strong early season numbers, but it was the defense that struggled in a 48-27 rivalry loss to Luray.
|at Strasburg
|15.
|Wilson Memorial (1-2, 0-0 Shenandoah)
|Bye
|-2
|The Green Hornets come off a bye with just one win in their first three games and things won't get any easier with a trip to unbeaten Spotswood on the schedule this week.
|at Spotswood
|16.
|Broadway (0-3, 0-0 Valley)
|Bye
|—
|Coming off a much-needed bye, Broadway will look for its first win of the season this week as it hosts Shenandoah District foe Buffalo Gap in a much-anticipated non-district matchup.
|vs. Buffalo Gap
|17.
|Buffalo Gap (2-2, 0-0 Shenandoah)
|Lost 47-20 vs. East Rockingham
|-2
|Defensive struggles continue to be a concern for the Bison, who gave up 485 yards and seven total touchdowns in a 47-20 loss to former Shenandoah District rival East Rockingham.
|at Broadway
|18.
|Waynesboro (0-4, 0-0 Valley)
|Lost 42-6 vs. Western Albemarle
|—
|The Little Giants have been outscored 170-14 this season and things will only get tougher with Fluvanna County on the schedule this week before entering district play.
|at Fluvanna County
|19.
|Stonewall Jackson (0-3, 0-0 Bull Run)
|Lost 40-6 at Fort Defiance
|+1
|The Generals have now lost 41 straight and have been outscored 140-14 in three games this season, but have reason for optimism with Madison County and Rappahannock County on the district slate.
|vs. Rappahannock County
|20.
|Madison County (0-3, 0-0 Bull Run)
|Lost 54-21 to William Monroe
|-1
|It's been a rough start to the season for Madison County, which has been outscored 132-35 in three games, including a 54-21 rout at the hands of previously winless William Monroe last week.
|at Luray
|21.
|Rappahannock County (1-2, 0-0 Bull Run)
|Lost 51-7 at Nelson County
|—
|Coming off a 51-7 loss to Nelson County, we'll find out if the Panthers can get out of the last spot this week when they travel to Quicksburg to take on winless Stonewall Jackson.
|at Stonewall Jackson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.