1. How many yards Spotswood running back Ethan Barnhart finishes with.
He's been the area's best running back through three games and there's no reason to believe Spotswood's Ethan Barnhart won't continue that trend tonight.
When the Trailblazers host Monticello at 7 p.m., they'll be facing a defense that is giving up 40.3 points per game during their three losses to start the year.
Not only are the Mustangs giving up a lot of points, but they're also giving up a lot of yards and on the ground, especially.
In last week's 56-25 loss to Turner Ashby, Monticello allowed Knights sophomore Jalin Quintanilla to score three rushing touchdowns while senior Grant Swinehart added two more.
Against Barnhart, along with Ben Conahan and Cole Myers, the Mustangs will face another daunting task.
With 764 yards through three games, it's reasonable to think we may see Barnhart reach 1,000 tonight against Monticello.
2. Whether or not the Turner Ashby defense can stop Staunton quarterback Will Dod.
Turner Ashby has faced its fair share of dual-threat quarterbacks this season.
That will continue tonight when the Knights take on Staunton and senior quarterback Will Dod, who is in his second season as the Storm signal-caller.
Dod showed off his passing ability last year in his first season taking over for former Virginia High School League Class 2 Offensive Player of the Year Jayden Williams, but has turned into more of a runner so far this season for Staunton.
In two games, Dod has 279 yards of total offense with 138 coming on the ground and two scores.
While Western Albemarle's Carter Shifflett and Monticello's Malachi Fields were both tough, their teams didn't lean on them quite as heavily as the Storm do with Dod.
If TA wants to move to 4-0 for the first time since 2005, it'll have to rise to the challenge again defensively and take care of Dod in the backfield.
3. The ways Harrisonburg continues to get Kwentin Smiley the ball.
HHS coach Chris Thurman made a bold move last week and it paid off.
By moving 2018 Valley District Offensive Player of the Year Kwentin Smiley to the receiver spot, it put a lot of pressure on sophomore quarterback Keenan Glago.
Glago answered the call, however, with a pair of touchdowns and Smiley thrived in an array of different roles with two rushing scores on the evening in a 31-21 win.
Moving forward, the challenge of finding different ways to get Smiley the ball is what Thurman will have to face and it's one that he said he is prepared for.
When Smiley has the ball in space, that's where he is most dangerous.
How the Blue Streaks make that happen will go a long way in determining their success.
4. What the East Rockingham offense looks like.
Scott Turner has developed a reputation as one of the bright, up-and-coming minds as the offensive coordinator at East Rockingham over the years.
He may have his biggest challenge yet headed into tonight's contest, though.
The Eagles are averaging just nine points per game through their first two contests and are off to an 0-2 start for the third time in program history.
While the defense certainly has its own problems, the offense hasn't quite established an identity with both the passing and run game struggling so far.
Against the Bison, East Rock has a chance to establish their offense more and build a rhythm as they prepare to head into district play in a week.
If the ERHS offense gets going and the defense improves, the Eagles will be just fine and should still be in the discussion as a potential playoff team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.