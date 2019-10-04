ELKTON — Trenton Morris and Colton Dean each rushed for a pair of touchdowns as East Rockingham cruised to a 42-0 victory, making the good times short lived for Stonewall Jackson.
“We’re kind of doing it by committee now,” Eagles coach Donnie Coleman said of his senior running backs. “Trenton is kind of the lead guy right now, but Colton Dean comes in there and gives us a nice change up.”
East Rock (2-3), coming off some of the most successful seasons in school history, entered Friday night’s game trying to turn the season around after losing three of its first four. Stonewall, meanwhile was riding a high coming off a victory, which has been all too rare in recent years.
But the Generals (1-4), who last week snapped a 41-game losing streak beating Rappahannock, struggled from the start as East Rock looked for a spark on homecoming.
“It’s about practicing well during the week, and we did not,” Stonewall coach Pete Lampman said. “We did not handle the win well. When you haven’t won in 41 tries and you win and everybody is telling you how awesome you are ... yes we did move the ball well, but we’re a physical match for most teams now and we have to get their mentally, too.”
The Eagles quickly built a two-touchdown lead in the first quarter, but Stonewall Jackson threatened to get back into it with a sustained drive that covered the end of the first period and extended into the second and saw the Generals get inside the East Rock 15-yard line.
But Tanner Baugher came up with an interception in the end zone for the Eagles and the home team proceeded to move down the field before Morris broke loose for a 53-yard touchdown run, his second of the game, to make it 21-0 midway through the second quarter.
“Coming into this game we knew we had to put a statement out there,” Morris said. “With me and Colton both carrying the ball you never know what you are going to get and we switch it up on teams and its had to guard both of us.”
It was a consistent theme for the Generals. Stonewall opened the second half trailing 28-0, but emerging junior quarterback Rion Dennison once again engineered a drive into the East Rock red zone, only to see it end in a turnover the Eagles quickly turned it into points on the other end of the field.
“We have to bear down when we are nearing scoring,” Lampman said. “We moved the ball, but you got to finish drives. We’ve got to learn to do the little things correct so we can get in there and score.”
