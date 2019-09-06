BRIDGEWATER — Before each match, Sarah Wright tells her team to walk into the gym and pretend they’ve never faced their opponent that night and prepare accordingly.
That means not worrying about the size of the school, the history between the two teams, what type of individual talent the squad has or anything other than that night’s match.
That approach has worked so far as East Rockingham — a Class 2 school from the Bull Run District — completed its fourth sweep of a Valley District foe this season with a 25-11, 25-19, 25-15 victory over Turner Ashby on Thursday in non-district volleyball action in Bridgewater.
“I think it means something, but it’s also good for us to be able to play against bigger schools and have that competition,” Wright said. “It’s good for us so that we don’t continue to walk into a gym and say, ‘Hey, I got this.’ We always have to play our best.”
Despite losing standout outside hitter Makayla Jones to a season-ending ACL injury before the year even started, the Eagles haven’t missed a beat early.
East Rock opened the year with a pair of sweeps over Spotswood and Turner Ashby, followed that with a two-set sweep of Broadway at the Fluvanna Invitational on Saturday and then defeated the Knights in straight sets again on Thursday on the road. The only two losses for the Eagles were to Class 3 playoff regular Liberty-Bedford.
“We’re showing no mercy,” ERHS middle hitter Sage Fox said. “We just hammer it down, no matter how low [the other team is]. We just keep pounding them.”
The Eagles certainly did their fair share of pounding Thursday as they jumped out to 8-0 leads in all three sets and never left a doubt about who the better team was.
TA coach Gina Troyer said the big deficits early in each set were tough to rally from.
“You just lose confidence,” Troyer said. “Your confidence is already a little low and then you lose seven or eight points to start a set and you lose even more. We just didn’t serve-receive very well tonight. We gave their hitters some really good sets to hit because we passed the ball so tight to the net. We just need to be able to control what we can control. We just didn’t do a great job of that tonight.”
The Knights were down a pair of starters in senior Avery Miller and junior Emma Eckard, who were both injured, and featured a lineup filled with underclassmen on the floor.
It was an uphill battle for Turner Ashby, but one that Troyer took some positives from.
“We’re OK if they make mistakes because mistakes are going to happen,” she said. “As long as they’re doing the little things we ask them to do and playing hard, we’re OK with that. It’s when they’re not getting out for an approach, not getting in position and making mistakes — that’s the frustrating part.
“With the group that was out there tonight, they are young and it’s just a matter of being coachable and wanting to improve. They did a good job. They were asking questions, adjusting. You just get frustrated when you’re making a mistake even though, in the big picture, they’re going to be OK. When they make mistakes now, it’s hard to reinforce that they’re doing the right thing.”
Sophomore Delanie Propst led the Knights with 16 digs while junior Alyssa Swartley slapped down 11 kills and Madison Scott, another junior, scooped up 12 digs.
There wasn’t much negative for East Rockingham in the game, but Wright did say that she wasn’t happy with the team giving up a big lead during the second-set win.
The Eagles jumped out to an early 8-0 lead, but eventually let TA take a brief 14-13 advantage before rallying for a 25-19 victory to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
“We let them come back a little bit,” Wright said. “That’s one thing we’re going to have to work on. Once we get ahead, we get really excited and we almost get on cruise control. It’s definitely one of the things we’re going to work on moving forward.”
Fox continued to do what she’s done all season for East Rock and led the way with 10 kills and 15 digs while Kayla Rhodes slapped down eight kills of her own for the Eagles.
Despite Fox and Rhodes leading the way statistically most nights, it’s been a team effort from East Rock so far this season and the players said that’s been the difference.
“There’s not one single person that carries us,” Fox said. “We all have each other’s back and everyone is just working together really well.”
Moving forward, the Eagles only face one more Valley District team — Spotswood on Tuesday — before diving into their Bull Run schedule, where they’re among the favorites to win the district this year.
Despite the hype heading into league play, Wright said her group will remain focused.
And every gym they go into over the next two months, she said they’ll enter the same.
“Every game gives us more and more strength,” Fox said. “We’re all just really excited to be playing so well. We’re just trying to live it up for our senior year.”
