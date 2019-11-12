ELKTON — As she stood just past midcourt with her hands placed upon her hips, Sage Fox cracked a smile at the thought of what her senior-filled team had just accomplished.
With nine seniors on the roster, Fox said East Rockingham played with a loose mentality this year that motivated the players to give it their all on a night-to-night basis.
“We look at it as if we have nothing to lose,” said Fox, a middle hitter for the Eagles and a senior captain. “It’s our final year, so we might as well lay everything out on the court. No one wants to have any regrets, so we go out and play our best every single game.”
The Eagles checked off one of their biggest goals that they set back at the start of practice in August by sweeping fellow Bull Run District opponent Clarke County 25-21, 25-13, 25-22 in the Region 2B volleyball quarterfinals in Elkton on Tuesday.
With the victory, East Rockingham advances to the regional championship game tonight at Madison County and also clinches its first-ever berth to the state tournament.
“We have had our sights set on going to states for so long,” ERHS coach Sarah Wright said. “It’s reality now. It’s always been like a dream, always been a goal. Now that I’ve seen them fight as hard as they’ve fought this whole season, it’s almost unreal to an extent. Our team has been through so much this season, starting from the very beginning. I’ve seen them overcome a lot more than any other team I can think of.”
In their first season in the Bull Run this year, the Eagles dominated most nights — they dropped just one regular-season match to Madison County — and have continued to maintain that same focus throughout the postseason on their way to making history.
A big part of that is because of the role players around Fox, who was the district’s Player of the Year, stepping up and producing in big ways on different nights.
“There’s not one specific person that stands out,” said Fox, who had 16 kills. “It’s very spread out. Everyone has their moments to shine. It just comes out on different nights.”
That’s something Wright said she’s noticed as a fourth-year coach this year as well.
In Tuesday’s match, senior outside hitter Kayla Rhodes was out sick and Margo Fox, a sophomore outside hitter and the younger sister of Sage, stepped up in her place.
Wright said performances like that are a result of some deep conversations the Eagles have had in recent weeks in regard to staying focused on their motivation each night.
“One thing we recently talked about is our, ‘Why?’” Wright said. “We talked about it Saturday. We’ve talked about it quite a bit here recently. Why are we doing this? What is your reasoning behind wanting to go to states? What’s your reasoning behind wanting to play? Why do you want to be here? I think it’s important to revisit that. If you don’t, you tend to forget why you’re even doing what you’re doing. Even as a coach, I tell myself to focus on why I’m here, what my goals are and what my heart is set on.”
The nine East Rock seniors — Sage Fox, Delanie Wigley, Makayla Jones, Ellie Koeppen, Kayla Rhodes, Bryne Dawkins, Kaylee Dinkel, Haley Cave and Erika Hess — came into the program together and said they’ve had their sights on a state trip.
“We’re all just really excited,” Wigley said. “Most of us are seniors. We just really want to go out with a bang. We’ve never made it this far, ever. We’re just really pumped up.”
For Wright, who is in her fourth year coaching East Rock, she’s built a personal connection with the senior class and said it makes their run even more special.
“Some of them were playing on the JV, some of them started out on varsity in ninth grade,” Wright said. “No matter what, each one of them has just improved so much.”
The Eagles (24-4) will face Madison County — a 25-20, 25-21, 25-18 winner over Luray in the other semifinal — for the fourth time Wednesday after losing their past two meetings.
With a win, East Rock will host a Virginia High School League Class 2 state quarterfinal game on Saturday while a loss would force the Eagles to hit the road for the first round.
“I don’t think I’ve realized it yet,” said Fox, who also had 16 digs for East Rock. “I don’t think we’ll realize it until we’re actually traveling and seeing these better teams that we’re going to go up against. It’s just finally here. The season has felt like it’s taking forever to get here and now that we’re finally at this point, it hasn’t really sunk in yet. We’re just ready to play. We’re taking it one game at a time and we’re ready for it.”
Margo Fox finished with 12 kills for the Eagles while Wigley had 26 assists.
For a team that had nothing to lose coming into the season, they’ve gained a lot.
And that’s something neither Fox, or her team, could have ever envisioned at the start.
“If you would have asked me four years ago if this same team would be at this level, I probably would have laughed at you,” Wright said. “Now, I’ve seen them mature, seen them grow. They’ve just gone beyond my expectations of what it takes to be a team that deserves to be in states. They’re a team, now, that deserves that.”
