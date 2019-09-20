ELKTON — The frustration seeped through Sarah Wright’s face.
Looking to complete a sweep, East Rockingham started to have one of its come-to-be-common temporary lapses when it is on the verge of finishing off an opponent.
Wright said it’s tough when those happen because she’s stuck on the sideline away from the players and feels like she can’t quite get to them as she does in practice.
“It can be frustrating because I know how they can play,” Wright said. “I know how amazing they are as a team. When you see them play down, it’s frustrating because you’re on the bench and you have to just encourage them and tell them to pick it up.”
The fortunate part about the situation for Wright is that she coaches a team featuring nine seniors. So in those struggles, they don’t panic. They simply lean on each other more, she said.
Sage Fox was the one coming through for the Eagles on Thursday as she pounded down 21 kills and had 15 digs in a 25-7, 25-21, 25-19 sweep of Page County in a battle of the top two teams in the Bull Run District in Elkton.
“They did a good job of coming out of it and pushing through,” Wright said. “I knew, in my mind, that they were going to do that. I just wish it didn’t take as long as it did.”
Both teams entered the contest as the only unbeaten teams in district play.
In fact, the Panthers hadn’t lost a match at all this season while both of East Rock’s losses came in best-of-three matches to Liberty-Bedford at the Fluvanna Invitational earlier this month.
But Thursday’s match never lived up to the hype with the Eagles dominating from the start.
“Not every set is going to be like that and I understand that,” Wright said about how ERHS played in first set. “It’s not my expectation that we come in and win 25-4. My expectation is that we play to our full potential that we can. I think any coach would say that.”
East Rock continued to roll in the second set — even though the Panthers chipped away behind strong hitting from Maddie Gordon and Caris Lucas — but it was the third set that frustrated Wright the most and forced the players to hold each other accountable.
Page (7-1, 2-1 Bull Run) led most of the final set and even held a four-point advantage at one point, forcing Wright to call a timeout and have a lengthy conversation with her team on the court.
“It’s definitely tough when we’re down like that, but we just have to come together and regroup and try to bring up the energy level,” ERHS outside hitter Kayla Rhodes said. “It’s hard, but we have to get more consistent.”
The response from the Eagles was a 9-1 run, including four kills and an ace from Fox, to close out the set and complete the sweep
East Rock has swept all 10 opponents in their wins this season and won four straight overall.
“Just our goal of trying to go farther,” Fox said. “With all of the pressure we have, we don’t even realize it. We’re just playing our game, playing the game of volleyball and just having fun this year.
Fox said that accountability by the players is something that comes easy for East Rock.
“It’s the idea of having each other’s backs, being there for each other,” Fox said. “Our chemistry is what makes us a good team.”
The Eagles have made quick work of all three district opponents, including Madison County — the team that eliminated East Rock in the Region 2B semifinals and advanced to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament a year ago — on Tuesday.
“[Our confidence] definitely is growing,” said Rhodes, who finished with seven kills. “It was a big win to beat Madison. Hopefully, we can just carry this confidence and win a lot more games.”
Now sitting in sole possession of first place in the Bull Run, the Eagles (10-2, 3-0 Bull Run) look the part of a team ready to make their first-ever state tournament appearance.
But in order to do so, Wright said she’ll need her team to keep playing at its full potential.
“To be honest with you, this team just works really well together and that’s what makes them really consistent,” Wright said. “When they’re on the court, they just move with each other and they talk with each other.”
There will be more moments of frustration and letdowns will still happen, Wright said.
“These girls just work really well together and they love volleyball and they love the game,” Wright said. “That’s what keeps them energized throughout and that’s what helped tonight.”
