ELKTON — Kayla Rhodes slapped down 11 kills and Sage Fox added nine as East Rockingham defeated Strasburg 25-8, 25-23, 26-24 in the Bull Run District volleyball semifinals on Monday in Elkton.
Delanie Wigley added 28 assists for the Eagles (22-3), who will travel to top-seeded Madison County tonight for the district championship.
