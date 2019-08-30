ELKTON — When Tyce McNair steps under the lights tonight at East Rockingham in front of an estimated crowd of over 1,500 fans, he said he doesn’t anticipate a nervous feeling.
Standing at 6-foot-3, 175-pounds, the Eagles senior has the prototypical body of a quarterback in the Shenandoah Valley.
Tonight marks his first chance to use it.
“I am feeling really good,” McNair said. “This is the first time that I get to show what I can do at the position I like best. I’m just really excited for this opportunity on Friday.”
When East Rockingham and Spotswood square off tonight at 7 p.m. in Elkton, it will mark the sixth meeting between the two programs separated by seven miles on U.S. 33.
Despite sitting in very different situations, both teams spoke this week about entering the game with an “underdog mentality.”
“I make no doubt about it to our kids,” ERHS 10th-year coach Donnie Coleman said. “This is a big game, a game everyone wants to try to win. But in the grand scheme of things, it is Game No. 1. ... It’s important, but it’s not the Super Bowl and we have nine more after it. You have to keep things in perspective with the kids, but it’s definitely important.”
There’s a lot more that goes into the Eagles-Trailblazers rivalry than others in the area.
Start with the fact that when ERHS first opened in 2010, the school took away a portion of the Spotswood population, including some of their top athletes and even some coaches.
“With both communities being so close, everyone knows each other,” said Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett said. “It’s kind of like a reunion, you could say. That makes it kind of special for a lot of people.”
Another compelling factor to the excitement around the contest is that it’s the regular-season opener for both teams and has been for each of the past four years.
In fact, all five times East Rockingham and Spotswood have played — once when ERHS opened in 2010 and then consecutively from 2015-2018 — it was to open the season.
“It definitely makes it more exciting,” Eagles linebacker Trenton Morris said. “Not only are the players excited, but all the fans are around saying, ‘High school football is back.’ It’s definitely fun. Everybody shows up to the game and it just brings a great atmosphere.”
Oh, and let’s not forget the whole big brother-little brother dynamic that exists between the two schools.
Sure, the players say it doesn’t bother them. But with East Rockingham serving as a Class 2 school and Spotswood playing in Class 3, that brotherly comparison is inevitable.
“It speaks for itself,” Morris said. “It’s Spotswood. You come into the locker room and you are preparing for this game as soon as the season is over the year before.”
And the Trailblazers certainly played the role of big brother in the early stages of this rivalry with a 42-0 shutout in 2010 and a 23-14 gritty victory over the Eagles in 2015.
Since then, however, it’s been East Rock that has been on the winning end with three straight victories over Spotswood, including a 34-7 rout last season in Penn Laird.
“It’s certainly something there in practice,” Trailblazers linebacker Ben Conahan said. “You can tell everybody wants to compete for it. As a team, we’re going to just focus on going week by week and I think we’re ready to compete, no matter who it might be.”
Conahan’s by-the-book approach to talking about East Rock is no surprise, considering he’s one of six captains on a Spotswood team that features 20 seniors on its roster.
But the truth is that Conahan’s fellow senior classmates — ones he just joined prior to last season when he moved from Ohio — have a little more motivation in their minds.
“For me, I’ve never beat East Rock,” Trailblazers defensive tackle Dallas Khalil said. “That makes it a little more special. It’s a big motivator. We’ve all talked about it, all want to end our high school careers with a win against East Rock. That’s what we all want.”
Before being hired at Spotswood in 2016, Shifflett — a 1994 SHS graduate — served as the offensive coordinator for the Eagles under Coleman since ERHS opened in 2010.
Making the transition back to the Trailblazers, who he helped coach as an assistant under Chris Dodson, Shifflett hasn’t been able to get a win against his previous team.
“We’ve brought it up, but we’ve had to focus a lot this week on ourselves and trying to get better,” Shifflett said. “Everyone wants to win that first game, but it is just that: Game 1. Whether you win that or lose that, it doesn’t make or break your entire season. It obviously gets you off on better footing and our team has talked about that.”
Spotswood will face a significant challenge in getting off on good footing this season with junior quarterback Ryan High out after having emergency appendectomy surgery on Sunday.
It’s unclear when High will return — Shifflett said it’ll be a week-by-week approach — but after throwing for 1,672 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2018, it’s a tough blow for Trailblazers.
With High out, Shifflett said senior Cole Myers will step in and start at quarterback.
It’s a position he hasn’t played before — he was a second-team All-Region 3C linebacker last season and played a key role at fullback — but Spotswood is confident the baseball standout can handle it.
“The big misconception this week is that our offense is utilized around one player,” Conahan said. “In football, it takes 11 people to go out there and play and compete on a weekly basis. I think we’re doing a good job of putting Cole Myers in a position where, hey, this is a guy who can run the ball, throw the ball. It’s someone that Shifflett and the rest of the team trusts to go out there at quarterback. I think we’re really prepared.”
Time for some preseason prep football power rankings from up and down the Shenandoah Valley.
Last season, the Trailblazers embodied a multifaceted team, offensively, with High making big plays through the air and a plethora of running backs coming out of the backfield.
With their starting signal-caller out today, however, Shifflett acknowledged there are certain packages designed specifically for High that won’t be used against East Rock.
“We are so multiple with the things we do,” Shifflett said. “That’s a big reason I believe in staying so multiple. If one guy goes down, that’s not your team. That’s kind of what we preach to our team. We had a great few days of practice and hopefully that will continue.”
Coleman and the Eagles have been almost a carbon copy of Spotswood in recent years.
Whether it’s the familiarity between the two head coaches or just plain coincidental, both East Rockingham and the Trailblazers have found success in various styles, offensively.
“You can tell Dale and I are cut from the same cloth,” Coleman said. “If you’re going to have a championship-caliber program, you’re going to have to be multi-dimensional in some ways. The more you can have people prepare for, the better you are.”
It's official Week 1 of the high school football season and there's no shortage of intriguin…
It’s unknown what to expect from the Eagles this season, however, with 20 seniors gone from a team that reached the Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals last year.
East Rock had an array of playmakers on that side of the ball last season in J’wan Evans, Dylan Williams, Darrias Brown, Isaac Kisling, Chandler Breeden and others.
But with all of those names graduated, Shifflett said he’s preparing for a little bit of everything.
“I think some of their schemes have remained the same,” Shifflett said. “When you have a program in place like Donnie has over there, you don’t change things from year to year. You tweak some things and build around your personnel and I think that’s what he’ll do. They’ve been in some tighter formations more than they were last year, but they still have some skill players that are able to run and get the ball down vertically down the field.”
It’s inevitable that this game will come down to a defensive play with these teams.
Last year, the Eagles gave up 15.1 points per game during its state-semifinal run while Spotswood allowed 14.8 and won its fourth-ever Valley District title.
“Their whole defense is really good,” McNair said. “It’ll be a defense that we’re used to seeing and going against a bit. I think that we’re really prepared for it. Coach Coleman and [offensive coordinator Scott] Turner are preparing us well. I think we should be OK.”
For McNair, his first start under center at the varsity level will come against arguably the toughest defense he’ll face this season and in the team’s biggest regular-season game.
After playing in the VHSL Class 2 state championship game in March as East Rock’s starting point guard, however, there’s not a whole lot that bothers the ERHS senior.
“He carries that confidence with him in every sport he does,” Morris said. “He’s just a calm, collected player. He knows how to take situations under control. He’s got this.”
There’s a lot of different factors that play a role in the magnitude of this rivalry, McNair said, but he’s excited for the opportunity to show what the Eagles can do this season.
As a senior captain, Morris and McNair said they take pride in this year’s team and have a drive to prove they can still be a winning team and last year’s playoff run wasn’t a fluke.
Before the first snap of the season has even occurred, Spotswood already finds itself facing a bit of adversity.
When they think about the enormity of some of East Rock’s postseason games from a year ago, a simple down-the-road rivalry contest doesn’t intimidate them too much.
“It’s just another football game,” Morris said. “It’s 7 p.m. We’re going to strap our Riddells on and go out there and play football and enjoy each other. It doesn’t really change anything. We’re just going to go out there and play football and give it all we got.”
There will be 20 seniors standing on the opposing sideline in Elkton tonight, waiting anxiously for the start of the contest as they try to snap a three-game skid to the Eagles.
“I think it would be a big confidence builder to get over the hump, get that monkey off our back,” Shifflett said. “A lot of times when you start 0-1, that second game brings a lot of pressure on you. You can alleviate some of that with a win in the first week.”
For McNair, he faces a different sort of pressure as the new East Rock quarterback.
He’s heard the chatter about staying unbeaten against the Trailblazers and not being part of the senior class that allows Spotswood to get back on the winning side of the rivalry.
But those sort of demands don’t change the demeanor of the new Eagles quarterback, he said, because he has plenty of confidence and is now ready for the chance to prove it.
And so is his head coach.
“I couldn’t be more confident in that young man,” Coleman said. “I don’t think there’s any stage that will affect Tyce McNair.”
