SWOOPE — After an 0-2 start to open the season, East Rockingham was ready to prove it was indeed a good football team.
Mission accomplished Friday night at Buffalo Gap.
The Eagles scored touchdowns on their first four possessions and were never threatened in a 47-20 victory over the Bison in a non-district contest.
“I saw a resiliency from these guys this week that I really liked,” said East Rockingham coach Donnie Coleman. “We got to practice Monday, and we have our practices broken into periods, and we just wanted to win the first period. Then we wanted to win the next period and keep getting better. I’m telling you, we were 0-2, but we had a great week of practice. We were prepared and overall we played really well.”
The Eagles started their first possession from their 28-yard line following a Bison punt.
Colton Dean ripped off a 22-yard run to move the ball into Gap territory and a 15-yard pass from Tyce McNair to Trenton Morris put the ball at the Gap 31. Another pass from McNair to Morris was good for 9 yards and moved the chains to the 21. Nathan Rodriguez broke a tackle at the line of scrimmage and powered his way to a first down just inside the 5. A face mask penalty at the end of the Rodriguez run moved the ball to the 2 and Rodriguez scored on the next play. Dean added the conversion run and the Eagles led 8-0 lead with 6:08 left in the opening quarter.
After another Gap punt, East Rock was back in business on its 20. This time the visitors displayed their big-play ability. Morris turned the corner on a sweep and outran the Gap defenders down the right sideline to complete an 80-yard scoring run and a 14-0 Eagles lead.
On its next possession, East Rock stayed on the ground and a 14-yard carry by Rodriguez moved the chains to the Gap 17. From there, McNair hit Lane Comer on a slant pattern for the touchdown.
The Bison offense continued to sputter and another punt turned the ball back over to East Rockingham on the Eagles 39. Rodriguez capped that drive with a 12-yard scoring run and for a 28-0 lead.
After a Gap TD, the Eagles answered quickly on its next drive. Starting on their 46, McNair found Morris open down the middle of the field for a 42-yard gain to the Gap 7. Rodriguez scored on the next play.
The Eagles added two more scores in the second half on a 6-yard run by Dean and 5-yard run by Rodriguez to finish off the Bison (2-2).
The Eagles ran up 485 yards of total offense.
Rodriguez led the way on the ground with 163 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries. Morris added 104 yards on five carries and Dean finished with 77 yards on 10 carries. McNair was productive through the air, passing for 140 yards.
“I’m really happy for the kids because they work so hard,” Coleman said. “They got thrown right into the fire to start the season against two good football teams. I’ve got a great group of guys and it was great to see them experience that winning feeling tonight.”
