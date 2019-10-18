ELKTON — East Rockingham rallied from a third-quarter deficit and held off a late Page County spurt to claim a 35-30 Bull Run District victory Friday.
It was just what the doctor ordered for an Eagles (3-4, 2-2 Bull Run) squad that entered the night losing four of its last six contests.
“We needed that tonight,” said ERHS coach Donnie Coleman.
And what East Rock needed was for its captains to step up.
Enter seniors Trenton Morris and Colton Dean.
The duo provided a big night for the Eagles with Morris rushing for 111 yards on 18 carries and a pair of touchdowns and Dean adding two scores of his own on 98 yards.
“That’s what you expect from your leaders,” Coleman said. “I challenged them this week and you could see it in their eyes.”
The pair took that challenge to the rest of the team, Coleman said. And the result played out on the scoreboard against a Page County (5-2, 2-2 Bull Run) team that Coleman said is not like the Panther teams of old.
“They got a lot of great players,” Coleman said.
Page’s Trey Knight had a big game — passing for three touchdowns for the Panthers, who also got 114 yards rushing from Mikey Cash and a pair of touchdown receptions from Freddy Stidham.
East Rock took control of the game early, though. After a PCHS three-and-out, the Eagles drove 66 yards and scored on a 3-yard run from Dean. Page went three-and-out again, with ERHS primed to score. But Wyatt Hensley stripped Nathan Rodriguez and Page took over at its own 11.
The Panthers drove into East Rock territory, but turned the ball over on downs at the 34. The Eagles capitalized and capped a 10-play drive with a 1-yard plunge from Morris for a 14-0 lead.
Page responded with a quick scoring drive that finished with a Knight 15-yard scoring pass to Trevor Williams to trim the deficit to 14-7 with 6:00 left in the half.
The Eagles took a 21-7 lead on the first play of the next drive when Tyce McNair hit Jaeden Rouse of a 61-yard scoring pass.
After a Page punt, East Rock was pinned deep at its own 7 and Page scored on a safety when McNair was called for intentional grounding in the end zone.
The Panthers were unable to score on the ensuing possession, but got the ball back when Williams picked off a McNair pass late in the half. Following two long Cash runs, Knight found Stidham in the corner of the end zone for an 18-yard TD. Knight punched in the two-point try for a 21-17 margin at the half.
The Eagles turned the ball over again, with Hensley recovering a high shotgun snap at the ERHS 13. Knight’s 2-yard TD run gave the Panthers a 24-21 lead with 8:04 left in the third.
Page then forced a punt and looked to have momentum, but Logan Frye intercepted Knight’s first pass on the ensuing drive. East Rock then took the lead 28-24 on a 1-yard run from Dean with 2:55 remaining in the third.
After another Page punt, the Eagles took over at their own 26 and drove into Page territory, before Andrew Lilly appeared to pick off a McNair pass near the visiting sideline. However, a roughing the passer penalty wiped out the turnover and ERHS punctuated the 18-play drive with a 2-yard Morris score for a 35-24 lead with 3:11 left.
Page answered with a 19-yard scoring pass from Knight to Stidham, but the two-point try failed as did he onside kick attempt. But the Eagles fumbled the snap on the first play of the drive, with Tristan Gordon recovering at the ERHS 48 with 1:39 remaining. Following a 2-yard run from Cash, the Panthers took three deep shots. All three fell incomplete and East Rock took over on downs and was able to run out the clock.
“I’m proud of our guys,” Coleman said. “When you’re 2-4 ... adversity starts to creep in, but those kids held course.”
