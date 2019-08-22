ELKTON — East Rockingham outside hitter Makayla Jones will miss the entire 2019 season with a torn ACL, Eagles coach Sarah Wright confirmed to the Daily News-Record on Thursday.
Jones, a senior, was a standout for East Rock the past two seasons and the focal point of a nine-person senior class this year for the Eagles.
Last year, Jones was the Shenandoah District Player of the Year and a first-team All-Region 2B selection as East Rock had its best season in program history.
The Eagles defeated Spotswood for the first time ever, won their first Shenandoah District tournament title and finished one win shy of reaching the Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals.
East Rock is considered the favorite to win the Bull Run District this season.
Wright did not disclose which knee Jones suffered the injury in, but did confirm that it happened during a scrimmage at last week’s EMHS Jamboree at Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg.
Jones is also a member of the Eagles three-time defending Class 2 state champion 4x100 relay team.
