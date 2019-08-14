ELKTON — With assistant coaches Ty Reed and Julia Lucas to her right, Sarah Wright gave them a quick glance and put both hands on her hips as she pondered the answer.
Eventually, a big smile came across her face.
“We’ve learned a lot,” the fifth-year East Rockingham volleyball coach said. “I mean, I think that’s a definite answer, for sure.”
The Eagles are the most experienced team in the Bull Run District this season with nine seniors back off a team that finished one win shy of reaching the Virginia High School League Class 2 tournament a year ago.
Those nine seniors were eighth-graders during Wright’s first season as the varsity coach. She’s been connected to the players throughout their entire ERHS careers.
But while Wright was able to talk about the on-the-court abilities each player has without any issue or hesitation, she said she needed to dig deeper this offseason to reach them on a personal level.
“We’ve done a lot of things differently,” Wright said. “One of the things I started doing was being more honest with the girls about how I feel about things, and I think they respect that a lot.”
During the summer, Wright said she took the Eagles to a couple of team camps to play against other schools, but also to spend time off the court with each other and build chemistry.
She also took them to the the University Recreation Center’s Team Challenge Course at James Madison University late last week and had a couple of guest speakers come to practice and open gym to talk with the players and give them advice.
Most importantly, however, Wright said the team simply started talking more.
“A lot of people look at coaches as all we do is coach, but we have feelings as well,” Wright said. “I think if they understand how invested you are in it and you share with them how things make you feel while also listening to what they have to say, it goes a long way with the athletes.”
At first glance, it’s hard to understand why East Rock would have any concerns over chemistry after having its most successful season in program history a year ago.
The Eagles went 21-4 in 2018 and won the Shenandoah District tournament title for the first time before getting swept by Madison County in the Region 2B semifinals.
“We’re just really excited to get back out there and see if we can go further,” ERHS middle hitter Sage Fox said. “That’s the whole goal. We just want to go further and further this season. We just want to lay it all out on the court.”
For senior-laden teams, however, it’s sometimes a challenge to stay focused with the temptation to look toward the future, Wright said.
Fortunately for the Eagles, Wright said she doesn’t see that being a problem.
“We’re all like best friends, even off the court,” Fox said. “We all hang out even when we’re not playing volleyball. That really helps with our chemistry. We can, literally, have that communication already there.”
Because of how long they’ve played together and how close they got to reaching the state tournament for the first time in program history last year, the seniors were willing to admit that their goal is to make it happen in their final year.
For Wright, as she continued to build her own relationships with the players, she said she has to try and keep them focused on the present and not looking too far ahead.
“Of course they bring it up,” Wright said. “Some of their goals have been to go further than we did last year and that’s always a great goal to have. But at the same time, I’m a big, like, one-game-at-a-time coach. Every point is every point.
“We’ve talked about that. You have to play in the moment, be in the moment and not concentrate on three months down the road. It’s hard to do because they were so successful and had such great chemistry. I can see that already on the court, and we’ve only had one official practice.”
One area the Eagles did struggle with at times during their postseason run was their mental toughness during challenging times with Wright often having to call timeouts to quickly regroup the team before their demeanor got too low.
“Volleyball is a mental game,” Fox said. “That’s what we all need to work on. We need to be more aware of our emotions.”
The player who helped Wright the most with battling emotions and keeping composure was Bryanna Folks, who was the lone senior on last year’s team and is now graduated.
Wright said multiple players, such as Fox, Makayla Jones and Delanie Wigley, have stepped up this season to fill that role and serve as a motivator for the rest of the team.
“I think we’re going to be amazing this year,” Wigley said. “We have some new girls, so we’re still trying to build their confidence up. But I think we’re going to be amazing and go really far this year. I love everyone on this team. We have such a close bond and it just makes us play well together.”
Fox, Jones, Wigley, Ellie Koeppen, Kayla Rhodes, Bryna Dawkins, Kaylee Dinkel, Haley Cave and Erika Hess make up the nine-person senior class for East Rockingham.
Amber Jefferson and Emma Wigley are the lone juniors while Margo Fox, Sarah Smith and Breanna Dofflemyer have all moved up to the varsity as sophomores off the JV team
“We know that’s what it takes to be successful,” Wright said. “Especially because we have some younger girls on our team this year as well, we’ve had some conversations about how it’s important to be a role model for this program. They want to be remembered for who they were for this program, on this court. Helping their other teammates and having that positive attitude is something everyone will remember.”
Despite the experience, Wright said her team still has work to do and plenty to improve on if it hopes to reach all of its goals this season and have another historic year.
Much like her players, however, Wright said she’s getting better as a coach, too.
And in the end, she said it will ultimately be beneficial for both.
“That’s something I am really trying to incorporate more is really listening to them and saying, ‘Hey, what do you think we need to do? How I can help you?’” Wright said. “Too many times, we don’t listen. We go out there and tell them what to do instead of asking how we can help.
"It’s kind of, like, my new philosophy, I guess.”
