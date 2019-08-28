PENN LAIRD — There’s been no shortage of emotion shown over the past week by East Rockingham players as they dealt with an injury to their standout senior captain.
ERHS coach Sarah Wright called it a “tough week” and said plenty of tears had been shed and hugs shared by both the players and the coaching staff as reality hit.
So when the Eagles wrapped up a 25-22, 25-20, 25-16 sweep of rival Spotswood on Tuesday in Penn Laird, it was only right that senior Sage Fox — another East Rock captain — let out a roar at center court as her teammates and coaches circled around her in celebration.
“That was, that was — I am speechless, honestly,” Fox said. “It was so good. We were working as a team, all together, all helping each other out, all had each other’s back. It was awesome.”
The bottom line is that the Eagles will need to have each other’s back often moving forward.
After outside hitter Makayla Jones suffered a full tear of the ACL in her left knee during a scrimmage at the EMHS Jamboree on Aug. 15 at Eastern Mennonite University, it was unclear how the East Rockingham players would respond without their best player.
“It’s just a big win for us,” outside hitter Kayla Rhodes said. “It’s good to get the motivation going and get everyone together to show that we can do it. Even though we suffered a big loss without Makayla here, we’re still a good team and can still win.”
Jones stood along the East Rock bench most of the game, cheering on as Fox, Rhodes and Ellie Koeppen took turns slapping down kills in front of different Trailblazer defenders.
When the match came to an end with an Eagles sweep — just the second win over Spotswood in program history — Jones was right in the middle of the mid-court celebration.
“I’m happy, yes, but I’m also very proud of them,” Wright said. “They put in a lot of work these past couple of weeks, throughout the summer and leading up to this point. They went above and beyond, I think, their own expectations. They were kind of surprised. Everything they worked on in the preseason really helped them tonight.”
Jones was the 2018 Shenandoah District Player of the Year, a first-team All-Region 2B selection and well known by opposing coaches as one of the most exciting players to watch in the area.
Without her, the Eagles said they tried not to focus on how it would change their long-term goals for this season and instead focused on coming together more as a unit on the court.
“It’s definitely been a big factor,” Rhodes said. “We’re all a lot closer now and we realize that anyone could get hurt at any time. We just have to make the most of our time together. We’re definitely trying to get the team going, come together and lead the way.”
Throughout the preseason, Wright preached the importance of communication.
That showed Tuesday with the East Rock defense constantly scooping digs off various Spotswood kill attempts and frustrating the Trailblazers in the process.
“That helped a lot on the coverage end,” Fox said. “We could know whose ball was whose and who could get it. We knew what was going on, what problems we could fix. It was big.”
For Spotswood, it was a disappointing loss to start the season after 21st-year coach Jim Roth had praised his team in practices for their ability to rebuild quickly this year.
The Trailblazers are faced with the tough task of replacing key pieces from a year ago themselves with Sarah Gardner, Morgan Sterling and Macie Clements all graduated, but looked like they still have work to do and left Roth looking for answers after the match.
“I just didn’t even recognize my team out there tonight,” Roth said. “I know we can play a lot better. I just think we have to gain a little in a lot of areas. We’ve been practicing well. We need it to translate to games now, obviously, and it didn’t translate tonight. We saw a lot of stuff we can work on.”
One of the biggest keys for East Rockingham was the play of Fox, who finished with a match-high 15 kills and 14 digs while Rhodes slapped down eight kills. Emma Wigley finished with 21 digs to lead the Eagles.
As one of nine seniors on the ERHS roster, Fox may have solidified herself as the new face of the Eagles this season with Jones injured and 2019 graduate Bryanna Folks now gone.
“She’s done a wonderful job of really stepping up and asking questions,” Wright said. “She’s a captain this year and I think she really realizes that she’s a huge leader on the court. A lot of people look up to her and I know she takes that very seriously. She’s done a wonderful job of applying that when she’s on the court.”
Ellie Roach led Spotswood with seven kills, Cate Secrist had eight digs and Gabrielle Atwell finished with three aces as the Trailblazers lost their season opener to East Rock for the second-straight season.
“One of the main things we’ve focused on is listening to each other and just going out there and playing their hardest,” Wright said. “I told them at the end of the game, ‘Look where you are. It only goes up from here.’ This is our building block and we’re only going up from here.”
There was no doubt the Eagles played hard against Spotswood with their teammate, Jones, on the sideline watching and cheering enthusiastically throughout the match.
Fox said that Jones, who she considers a friend as much as a teammate, is who East Rockingham was “playing for” and will continue to do so moving forward.
“I take it very seriously,” Fox said. “I think everyone does because we lost one of the best players in the Valley, in my opinion. We’re all stepping up for her because I know she’d love to be out there playing with us.”
While Jones may not be able to return to the court with the Eagles this season and that is providing their motivation, Fox said it was also a refreshing reminder of what they’re capable of when communicating and working together as a team.
And that’s why when the final point was scored, the emotion came through.
“It feels like it really shows everyone that we can be good as a team,” Fox said. “We don’t need one player to elevate our game. We just have to all play together as a team.”
Contact Cody Elliott at 574-6284 or celliott@dnronline.com | Follow Cody on Twitter: @Cody_DNRSports
