HARRISONBURG — With the speaker behind him blaring Drake and his teammates exchanging high-fives, Brent Hulse couldn’t help but smile at what he called the “good vibes” surrounding Broadway’s practice on Monday.
“It’s a nice vibe,” Hulse said. “You can dance a little bit. We’re getting work done, but we’re also having fun. It’s completely different. There’s something special happening here.”
The Gobblers, East Rockingham, Spotswood and Turner Ashby all held their first official football practice of the year Monday and the energy around each camp was similar.
Harrisonburg got its season underway Thursday, the first official day allowed by the Virginia High School League, but players from the four county teams had been limited to offseason workouts up until Monday and expressed their satisfaction with finally being able to put a helmet on and get back on the field with their teammates.
“Everybody was just pumped and ready to go,” TA lineman Jessie Knight said. “Nobody could stand still. People had their cleats on, ready to go. Everybody is just happy to be here.”
Each team opened training camp with unique scenarios.
Broadway held its first practice under new coach Danny Grogg, East Rockingham was busy trying to replace 20 seniors from a state-semifinal team a year ago, Spotswood brought back a lot of experience and Turner Ashby is still trying to find a way to improve off back-to-back two-win seasons.
Despite the differing situations each team faced, the players said simply being able to strap on their helmets and throw on a jersey was enough to excite them.
“It feels great being back out here,” Spotswood linebacker Cole Myers said. “It’s a lot different than last year. We’re a lot older. Everyone knows what is going on. You spend less time learning stuff and can just get better.”
That’s one of the biggest keys for the Trailblazers this year, Myers said, as they feature a city/county-high 20 seniors on their roster and are the favorite to win the Valley District title.
With so much experience across the roster, SHS coach Dale Shifflett said it allowed the first day to go smoother than past years because most of the players already know the normal routine and how to handle their day-to-day practice duties.
“They kind of know the pace of practice, know the flow that we want to go at,” Shifflett said. “That’s the one thing we talked about when we met this morning. We challenged them to try to get a faster pace in practice. We’re trying to get as many plays in practice, get so many plays in per minute.
“With an experienced group, you can come out and run a lot of stuff. It’s not as much teaching the bigger scheme of things, but it’s focusing on the finer points of stuff. It’s a great thing for us so we can focus on getting better.”
Another added benefit for the Trailblazers is that with so many key pieces on both sides of the ball, Shifflett said they help make each other better throughout practice.
While Spotswood doesn’t quite have a two-platoon system similar to what East Rockingham ran the past couple of seasons, it is close with depth at almost every position.
“To have a good team, you have to be good in all phases, including special teams,” Shifflett said. “If you’re not good on all three of those — being good in just one area isn’t going to get you far. It may win you some games, but you have to be balanced and be pretty good in all three phases to be a good football team.”
Myers and fellow linebacker Ben Conahan both mentioned how much more confident the team is this season after going 9-2 last year and winning the district championship for the first time since 2013.
It’s the type of culture Shifflett said he’s been trying to build at Spotswood since taking over as coach in 2016 and one he hopes to continue to build off moving forward.
“I feel like everything is a bit different this year,” Conahan said. “We have a new goal this year and everything has to change in order to reach that goal. Last year is in the past. This year, we’re focused on us and that’s a new thing altogether.”
The Trailblazers’ first opponent, East Rockingham, also had a different feel on its first day of training camp after a run to last year’s Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals.
The Eagles lost 20 seniors off their team from a year ago, but players said that they’re ready to move on from the success of last season and make a name of their own this year.
“It’s pretty good,” ERHS quarterback Tyce McNair said. “I always hear about last year’s team and how far we went. I only hear about last year’s team and not about this year’s. That kind of puts a really big chip on my shoulder. Now that we’re seniors, it’s our time. I think we’ll be ready for this season.”
McNair joins linebackers Trenton Morris and Colton Dean as the three captains for East Rock and despite their losses, they said they enter the year confident.
“The only thing different is we don’t have as many players,” Morris said. “We lost 20 seniors, so that’s not a big deal. With who we have now, we have some good talent. I think we’re going to be fine.”
On the opposite end of the spectrum is Turner Ashby, who is desperate for improvement this season after winning just four total games in the first two seasons under coach Chris Fraser.
Fortunately for the Knights, they have a trio of seniors in running back Grant Swinehart, quarterback C.J. Haskins and Knight to help lead the way for an otherwise young team.
“It’s great,” Swinehart said. “We’ve been working all summer long. It’s nice to just get back out here and put it all together. We’ve obviously got a new group of kids, a lot of young kids. We just want to get that team bonding started up.”
One team that seemed to have built a tight bond already was Broadway with its first-year coach enthusiastically leading drills as players danced at times to the music playing.
It was a far different scene than any of the other practices on Monday, but one that resembled a college practice and what Grogg said to expect all season long at BHS.
“Every single day, this is how it’s going to be,” Grogg said. “Our kids know that. We’re not going long. We’re rolling quick, but when we’re out here, the intensity is going to be high.”
The enthusiasm for returning to the field was high at all four camps as the 2019 season got underway, but it was especially evident when talking with players and coaches at Broadway.
It’s what Grogg said will help build the culture that he has in mind at BHS and one that he said will ultimately lead the Gobblers to the type of success they’re hoping to have.
And according to the players, that’s the type of vibes they’re looking for as well.
“No matter what ups and downs this season brings, we’re going to have fun doing it,” said senior Caleb Williams. “That’s what all of these kids are here for. It’s the good vibes. They’re ready for it. It’s about time we enjoyed it.”
