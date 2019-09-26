Five Things
1. Spotswood's Offense Still Hasn't Hit Its Peak
It's scary for other teams to hear, but Spotswood's offense still has a ton of potential.
That's right. The Trailblazers offense hasn't even showcased all of its weapons yet.
So far, Spotswood has enjoyed riding the ridiculous, video-game-like numbers from senior running back Ethan Barnhart and plowed through teams in that fashion.
But the Trailblazers still have other capable backs in Ben Conahan and Cole Myers, one of the area's best quarterbacks in Ryan High and a top playmaker in receiver Rob Smith.
"We know we have to go and come out striking because teams are going to catch up to you if you don't do the job," Barnhart said. "When we play together I think we are an unstoppable force and that's really an awesome thing to be a part of."
It's not what opposing teams want to hear as Valley District play nears, but this Spotswood team hasn't reached its full potential and will be frightening when it does.
2. Despite Upset Loss, Knights Showed Some Fight
There's no doubt Turner Ashby players left Bridgewater shocked on Friday after a 28-27 overtime loss to non-district foe Staunton in a game that was a start-to-finish thriller.
But how the Knights players handle it from here will determine how their season goes.
Against the Storm, the TA players showed that they'll likely handle it well as they fought back from an early deficit and even scored late to send the game to overtime.
That's the type of resiliency Knights coach Chris Fraser will want to see from his squad.
"We hope it's motivation for us and not, 'Oh, no. Here we go again,'" Fraser said. "We've got six games left in the regular season. We'll find out how hungry we are now."
Whether or not TA lets this loss linger and send it into a spiral of some of the Knights’ past tendencies will determine how they fare. But how the Knights fought back in the loss to Staunton has to at least give Fraser some hope they'll handle it well.
3. East Rock's Run Game Finally Got Going
The East Rockingham run game struggled through the first two contests.
But after back-to-back losses to Spotswood and Riverheads to open up the season, the Eagles got their run game going in a big way in a 47-20 non-district rout of Buffalo Gap.
The Eagles finished with over 485 yards of total offense in the victory with Nate Rodriguez, Trenton Morris and Colton Dean all finishing with at least 77 yards.
It was the type of bounce back performance East Rock desperately needed.
"I'm really happy for the kids because they work so hard," ERHS coach Donnie Coleman said. "They got thrown right into the fire to start the season against two good football teams. I've got a great group of guys and it was great to see them experience that winning feeling tonight."
Things won't get any easier for the Eagles with Clarke County up next on the non-district slate, but they at least saw enough progress to have optimism moving forward.
4. Keenan Glago Is The Future for HHS
Keenan Glago showed in his first start that putting him at the quarterback spot and moving Kwentin Smiley to slot was a smart move by HHS coach Chris Thurman.
In the second start — a 31-13 win over Albemarle — Glago showed he's the future.
The sophomore signal-caller threw for three more touchdowns and now has five scoring tosses with no interceptions thrown in his first two starts for the Streaks this season.
It's the type of rejuvenation the Harrisonburg offense needed after an 0-2 start.
"Each game I feel like I'm getting more comfortable," Glago said. "But, more importantly, I also feel like our team is getting better each game. The defense making big stops is making us more comfortable on offense."
How the Streaks fare once they get into Valley District play is still to be determined, but Glago has now given them plenty of reason to be excited about the next couple of years.
5. Gobblers Have An Opportunity To Get First Win
It's been a rough start to the season for Broadway and first-year coach Danny Grogg.
But even though the Gobblers were on a bye last week and have turned it over 12 times in just three games, there's reason to believe a turnaround could come this week.
Broadway hosts Buffalo Gap this week and despite the Bison having two wins on their resume this year under rookie coach Brad Wygant, they haven't been all that impressive.
In fact, Gap's only two wins are over a pair of struggling program in Parry McCluer and Bath County while they've been outscored 89-20 by Clarke County and East Rockingham.
"It was glaringly obvious we need to work on a lot of things," Wygant said. "We were getting knocked backward off the line, and you can't win football games letting that happen. They were getting bodies on our second-level guys, which left big holes for them to run through. Again, you can't be a successful football team by letting that happen."
With the struggling Bison coming to town and the Gobblers coming in fresh off a bye week with a healthier lineup, it may set up for Broadway's first win of the season.
Three Tops
Ethan Barnhart, Spotswood running back
For the fourth consecutive week, Spotswood's senior running back makes the list.
Barnhart rushed for 259 yards and four touchdowns on just 13 carries in the Trailblazers' dominating 44-7 win over Monticello as he continued his early-season terror.
For the season, Barnhart leads the Valley District with 1,031 yards in just four games and has scored a league-high nine rushing touchdowns while averaging 11.3 yards per carry.
Nate Rodriguez, East Rockingham running back
It was quite the debut for East Rockingham senior running back Nate Rodriguez.
The 5-foot-11, 205-pound senior moved over to running back after starting at tight end and finished with 163 yards rushing and a career-high four touchdowns for the Eagles.
In a 47-20 win over Buffalo Gap, the ERHS offense finished with over 485 total yards.
Grant Swinehart, Turner Ashby running back
One year after rushing for over 300 yards against Staunton, Grant Swinehart did it again.
The Turner Ashby senior running back was the one reliable piece for the Turner Ashby offense in the 28-27 loss to the Storm, finishing with 243 yards rushing and three scores.
Swinehart ranks second in the district with 696 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.
