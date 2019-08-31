BROADWAY — Three turnovers spoiled a solid season-opening showing by the Broadway defense Friday night as Fluvanna County used a huge second quarter to get past the Gobblers 29-13.
Fluvanna repeatedly took advantage of great field position, twice set up by Malachi Hill fumble recoveries, and got some big gainers from quarterback Kobe Edmonds to put Broadway on its heels despite holding the Flying Flucos to just 210 yards of total offense.
“I thought we flew around a lot on defense tonight,” first-year Broadway coach Danny Grogg said. “We made some adjustments at halftime and we knew their quarterback could get loose a little bit. In the second half, I thought we held them pretty well on our end and our kids started playing with a little more effort.”
The Gobblers defense dominated almost the entire first quarter, holding Edmonds in check before Broadway linebacker Timothy Lapp forced a fumble near the sideline and took the ball 30 yards for the score with 15 seconds left in the opening period.
But Edmonds, who finished with 135 yards on the ground, broke loose for a 65-yard scramble on the last play of the first, setting up his own 1-yard touchdown run to start the second quarter. The Flucos added another touchdown a few minutes later on a 5-yard pass from Edmonds to Jaden Ferguson to put Fluvanna ahead 14-7.
The speedy sophomore quarterback continued to make plays, breaking loose for a 34-yard touchdown run that put him over the 100-yard rushing mark in the first half and briefly gave the Flucos a two-score lead. After that, Cole Hoover came in at quarterback for Broadway and completed a pair of 25-yard passes before rushing in from 14 yards out to make it a 22-13 Fluvanna lead at halftime.
Hoover, also a sophomore, took over at quarterback in the second quarter after David Thew got the start for the Gobblers.
Hoover completed 15-of-24 passes for 167 yards while Thew moved to wide receiver and finished with 101 yards of total offense.
“Coming into the season David Thew was a slot [receiver] and we didn’t know that was going to happen at the quarterback position,” Grogg said. “We knew we had to give Cole Hoover some competition, but we knew Cole was going to play tonight and I thought they both did a good job with their legs. But we have to take care of the ball a little better with our quarterbacks.”
The Flucos once again took advantage of a short field to tack on another score early in the second half, which proved to be more than enough despite being outgained by the Gobblers by nearly 50 yards.
“Overall, I thought we had a lot to work on,” Fluvanna coach Mike Morris said. “But anytime you can open up 1-0, you are happy with that. It’s always good to play a Valley team because you know you’re getting somebody hard-nosed to test you a little bit.”
