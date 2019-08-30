ELKTON — Sage Fox slapped down 14 kills as East Rockingham swept its second Valley District opponent of the week with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-16 victory over Turner Ashby in non-district volleyball action Thursday in Elkton.
Delanie Wigley dished out 19 assists for the Eagles (2-0) in the win while her sister, Emma Wigley, was strong defensively with a match-high 11 digs.
It as the second straight loss for the Knights, who are now 1-2 on the season.
In other pre sports Thursday:
Volleyball
Spotswood 3, Central 0: In Penn Laird, Cate Secrist had 23 digs as Spotswood cruised to a 25-9, 25-17, 25-12 non-district sweep of Central.
Ellie Roach had 12 kills for the Trailblazers (1-1) while Suzanne Fornadel added eight and Bethany Martz handed out 12 assists.
Rappahannock County 3, Harrisonburg 1: Abby McCollum had 11 digs and three aces, but Harrisonburg dropped its second straight with a 25-16, 25-15, 18-25, 25-11 non-district loss at the hands of Rappahannock County at HHS.
Atilia Thomas added five aces and three blocks for the Blue Streaks (1-2) while Amelia Mitchell had five blocks and four kills.
Rockbridge County 3, Parry McCluer 0: Jaydyn Clemmer had 16 kills as Rockbridge County swept non-district rival Parry McCluer 25-10, 25-11, 25-6 in Lexington.
Krissy Whitesell served up eight aces and 36 assists for the Wildcats (2-0) while Graceon Armstrong added 10 kills.
Wilson Memorial 3, Western Albemarle 2: In Fishersville, Paris Hutchinson had 14 kills, 11 assists and three blocks and Cassidy Davis added nine kills and a trio of assists as Wilson Memorial earned a 25-18, 13-25, 24-26, 25-15, 15-13 non-district win over Western Albemarle.
Olivia Bower added 17 assists, six kills and three blocks for the Green Hornets (2-0) while Carrie Garvey and Laura Kate Major had 16 digs apiece.
