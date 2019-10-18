Friday's Scores
FOOTBALL
High School
Spotswood 14, Turner Ashby 10
Harrisonburg 48, Broadway 7
East Rockingham 35, Page County 30
Rockbridge County 56, Waynesboro 16
Buffalo Gap 23, Staunton 8
Riverheads 28, Fort Defiance 0
Stuarts Draft 49, Wilson Memorial 10
Clarke County 46, Stonewall Jackson 0
George Mason 15, Central 13
Strasburg 53, Madison County 16
Luray 65, Rappahannock County 0
Pendleton County 26, Parkersburg Catholic 20
East Hardy 14, Moorefield 3
