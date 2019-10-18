Friday's Scores

FOOTBALL

High School

Spotswood 14, Turner Ashby 10

Harrisonburg 48, Broadway 7

East Rockingham 35, Page County 30

Rockbridge County 56, Waynesboro 16

Buffalo Gap 23, Staunton 8

Riverheads 28, Fort Defiance 0

Stuarts Draft 49, Wilson Memorial 10

Clarke County 46, Stonewall Jackson 0

George Mason 15, Central 13

Strasburg 53, Madison County 16

Luray 65, Rappahannock County 0

Pendleton County 26, Parkersburg Catholic 20

East Hardy 14, Moorefield 3

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.