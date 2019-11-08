FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

High School

Spotswood 54, Harrisonburg 7

Rockbridge County 31, Turner Ashby 28, OT

Broadway 35, Waynesboro 24

East Rockingham 49, Madison County 12

Page County 55, Stonewall Jackson 6

Clarke County 84, Rappahannock County 0

Luray 35, Strasburg 28

Buffalo Gap 40, Fort Defiance 12

Wilson Memorial 54, Staunton 35

Riverheads 49, Stuarts Draft 14

William Monroe 31, Central 17

Pendleton County 63, Berkeley Springs 21

