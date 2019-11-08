FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
High School
Spotswood 54, Harrisonburg 7
Rockbridge County 31, Turner Ashby 28, OT
Broadway 35, Waynesboro 24
East Rockingham 49, Madison County 12
Page County 55, Stonewall Jackson 6
Clarke County 84, Rappahannock County 0
Luray 35, Strasburg 28
Buffalo Gap 40, Fort Defiance 12
Wilson Memorial 54, Staunton 35
Riverheads 49, Stuarts Draft 14
William Monroe 31, Central 17
Pendleton County 63, Berkeley Springs 21
