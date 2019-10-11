Friday
FOOTBALL
High School
Spotswood 55, Rockbridge County 10
Turner Ashby 35, Broadway 7
Harrisonburg 43, Waynesboro 0
Strasburg 39, East Rockingham 6
Luray 35, Clarke County 34
Page County 56, Rappahannock County 0
Stonewall Jackson 30, Madison County 27
Fort Defiance 46, Staunton 26
Riverheads 48, Wilson Memorial 0
Stuarts Draft 34, Buffalo Gap 21
Skyline 35, Central 21
Pendleton County 41, Tygarts Valley 6
Northern Garrettt 33, Moorefield 0
