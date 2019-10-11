Friday

FOOTBALL

High School

Spotswood 55, Rockbridge County 10

Turner Ashby 35, Broadway 7

Harrisonburg 43, Waynesboro 0

Strasburg 39, East Rockingham 6

Luray 35, Clarke County 34

Page County 56, Rappahannock County 0

Stonewall Jackson 30, Madison County 27

Fort Defiance 46, Staunton 26

Riverheads 48, Wilson Memorial 0

Stuarts Draft 34, Buffalo Gap 21

Skyline 35, Central 21

Pendleton County 41, Tygarts Valley 6

Northern Garrettt 33, Moorefield 0

