Friday
FOOTBALL
High School
Sherando 52, Harrisonburg 7
Turner Ashby 42, Wilson Memorial 21
East Rockingham 42, Stonewall Jackson 0
Fort Defiance 35, Broadway 17
Page County 58, Bath County 0
Clarke County 50, Madison County 13
Strasburg 69, Rappahannock County 0
Stuarts Draft 56, Luray 27
Riverheads 49, Skyline 21
Lord Botetourt 77, Staunton 0
Pendleton County 41, Tucker County 14
Moorefield 63, Berkley Springs 14
