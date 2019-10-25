Friday's Scores
FOOTBALL
High School
Harrisonburg 28, Turner Ashby 21
East Rockingham 55, Rappahannock County 6
Rockbridge County 28, Broadway 0
Stuarts Draft 26, Fort Defiance 13
Riverheads 56, Staunton 14
Buffalo Gap 66, Wilson Memorial 42
Page County 82, Madison County 52
Luray 56, Stonewall Jackson 0
Clarke County 24, Strasburg 6
Brentsville 24, Central 14
Pendleton County 7, East Hardy 6
Moorefield 17, Petersburg 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.