Turner Ashby's C.J. Haskins ducks as he tries to avoid Harrisonburg's Kane Wilson during the Streaks' 28-21 win Friday in Bridgewater.

 Daniel Lin / DN-R

Friday's Scores

FOOTBALL

High School

Harrisonburg 28, Turner Ashby 21

East Rockingham 55, Rappahannock County 6

Rockbridge County 28, Broadway 0

Stuarts Draft 26, Fort Defiance 13

Riverheads 56, Staunton 14

Buffalo Gap 66, Wilson Memorial 42

Page County 82, Madison County 52

Luray 56, Stonewall Jackson 0

Clarke County 24, Strasburg 6

Brentsville 24, Central 14

Pendleton County 7, East Hardy 6

Moorefield 17, Petersburg 6

