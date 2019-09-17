HARRISONBURG — Standing inside the Harrisonburg High School cafeteria on Monday, Keenan Glago said the Blue Streaks’ study hall had a much more positive vibe to it than before.
The first two Mondays of the season haven’t felt the best with Harrisonburg coming off a pair of lopsided losses, Glago said, but this time the Streaks felt a little different.
The reason? That was a 31-21 non-district win over Charlottesville on Friday — the first victory of the season for HHS.
“Winning cures a lot of bad things,” Harrisonburg coach Chris Thurman said. “Everybody was down on themselves, but winning fixes a lot. Hopefully, we can parlay this into another good week of practice and try to figure out how to win another football game.”
After a 42-point loss to William Fleming to open the season and then an 18-point setback to John Handley the following week, Thurman opted to make some changes.
The only player that had scored a touchdown the first two weeks was senior quarterback Kwentin Smiley, but Thurman said he knew the Black Knights were going to stack the box in an effort to contain the Streaks speedy signal-caller and that meant he had to get creative to find ways to get him the ball.
That’s where Glago, a 6-foot-1 sophomore, came into the picture as he earned his first varsity start and proceeded to impress the HHS coach with his poise under pressure.
“I was real proud of him, not only for stepping in and not folding, but [Charlottesville was] in a 5-2 box,” Thurman said. “They were blitzing us all night and that kid stood in there and took the pressure and delivered. I was really proud of the way he handled that.”
With Smiley moved to the slot, he took more of an active role as a ball carrier and receiver rather than taking snaps directly as quarterback.
The result was Smiley scoring on touchdown runs of 20 and 13 yards while Glago, who played a few series at the end of the loss to Handley, tossed two more scores.
“We needed that win,” Glago said. “I think we needed it as a team to boost our confidence. I really think our confidence got boosted when we scored that field goal in the third quarter because we hadn’t scored in the second half up until that play. So that and then getting the win — you can just see everybody is a lot more positive and a lot more confident.”
Malachi Davis, a 6-foot-2, 161-pound senior receiver, was on the receiving end of one of Glago’s scoring tosses with fellow senior Jazen Walker catching the other.
Davis said the biggest difference he saw Friday from the previous two games was the Streaks ability to show more looks, offensively, and pose a threat in the passing game.
“I definitely feel like we threw the ball better,” Davis said. “The offensive line was doing a good job of holding them up and we were able to give the quarterback time to get things done.”
Thurman agreed with the players about the HHS offense being able to move the ball well, but the ability to not turn it over was just as important after its previous struggles.
Against the Judges, the Streaks turned it over six times and never got in rhythm. They only turned it over twice against Charlottesville.
“We were able to move the ball consistently and not have a bunch of turnovers,” Thurman said. “Being able to hold onto the football helps. If you can keep getting first downs and keep the ball away from the opponent, that is what’s going to help us.”
It could have been challenging for Smiley, the 2018 Valley District Offensive Player of the Year, to accept his new role considering what he accomplished last season at quarterback.
But Glago said his senior teammate has been supportive through it all and that both players are fine with the situation because it’s what best for Harrisonburg as a team.
“Between the two of us, it was all just about football,” Glago said. “It was about what’s best on the field. He’s fast. He’s a fun target to have. It definitely made it easier having him to throw to and pitch to on the two touchdowns. There weren’t a lot of conversations directly between the two of us. It was more about just going out there and playing together.”
Thurman said that Smiley will continue to play the slot role for the Streaks moving forward, but will be used in a lot of different ways as the team tries to find ways to get him the ball in space as often as possible.
As arguably the fastest player in the city/county, Thurman said he knows teams will continue to find ways to focus on him and the HHS coaches will need to adjust.
“He helps us in a bunch of different ways,” Thurman said. “He’s still at quarterback in our goal-line package. Just being able to move him around is huge. He’s so fast. You put people in a bind just because of his speed.
“We ran a little swing pass with him out of the backfield and he really didn’t get a great block, but he was able to turn the corner because of his speed and score. Just being able to move him around to different spots helps a lot.”
As for Glago, he said his first varsity start brought a unique feeling.
“It was definitely a difference in emotions,” Glago said. “Of course you’re nervous, but I just had to accept it and go out there and stay comfortable and have some fun.”
Glago will now look to build off his two-touchdown debut moving forward as the Streaks attempt to get back to .500 when they host non-district foe Albemarle on Friday.
He gave credit to his teammates for his impressive performance against the Black Knights and said it was the team’s togetherness that ultimately made the difference.
“Just sticking together until the end,” Glago said. “In the third and fourth quarter in the first two games, we fell apart both offensively and defensively. That was mostly because of us going against ourselves. We really stuck together as a unit and you could see in the end, we were all one and really working together.”
Glago said he felt a new sense of camaraderie between the HHS players on Monday.
For the first time this season, Monday brought a reason to celebrate, he said.
And for Glago and the Streaks, it brought a sense of hope for the rest of the season.
“You can just sense it,” Glago said. “We’re all watching videos from the game and watching film and just talking and having fun. This is the first Monday we don’t have to go into the film room and watch a loss. That feels good.”
