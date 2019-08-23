BROADWAY — Players laughed as they took turns circling around a white board, writing down what they’re grateful for before ever stepping foot on the court Thursday.
It’s a new exercise for Broadway players that encourages staying positive and grateful for the good things that happen in life, BHS first-year volleyball coach Emily Thomas said, and was implemented in an effort to eliminate a negative mindset she saw from her players.
“That was one thing I emphasized,” Thomas said. “I am huge on team building. We’re working on training the mind. If you come in with a negative mind, negative things will happen. We are coming in with positive vibes. Whatever happens during the day, it stays outside the court. We’re just trying to find that balance and staying positive through it all. We have to stay focused on what we’re really here for.”
It’s been an adjustment for the Gobblers, who are coming off a 3-16 season in 2018 that saw them finish in sixth place in the Valley District and eliminated in the opening round of the district tournament by Rockingham County rival Turner Ashby.
In December, former coach Jason Ritchie resigned after four years at Broadway to focus on work obligations at H&M clothing-retail company
Two months later, Thomas was announced as the school’s new coach.
“It’s been great so far,” Gobblers outside hitter Ellie Witmer said. “She’s brought a lot of positive energy, teaching us new skills and really working on them. I think we’ll have a positive season because of that.”
It’s the first high-school coaching job of Thomas’ career after creating the Rebel Volleyball Club — an organization that focuses primarily on skill development and the basics for middle-school players — at North Fork Middle School.
Despite the change, Thomas said it’s been a smooth transition so far.
“I definitely feel blessed with the girls that I have,” Thomas said. “They’re very open minded. They’ve met our expectations. They’re coachable, which is a huge thing. A lot of the things we are doing are different from what they’ve been doing.”
Naturally, there are different things Thomas has changed with technique early on.
That’s something the players said they’ve appreciated from the start.
“It’s been a great experience,” BHS outside hitter Kylie Morris said. “She’s taught us some new ways of doing things that I think will be really effective this year.”
As important as it is for the Gobblers to improve on the court this year, the chemistry the team builds between both the players and their new coach is just as important.
“Our chemistry is really good so far,” Witmer said. “Even though we lost Lexi [Diaz], we have players coming up. I think we’re going to work really well together and have a good season.”
Thomas was praised for her “high energy” when hired by Broadway athletic director Ryan Ritter in February and it showed during Thursday’s practice with a different vibe in the BHS gym than there has been in previous seasons.
“I feel like it’s brought more energy and more excitement,” Witmer said. “All of us love her and she’s really brought our team together.”
Thomas said having fun is her goal for her team, but also to win matches.
She said she stays loose with her players and likes to enjoy each practice, but also knows how to be productive and take care of business when it is necessary.
“We’re having fun, but we try to do things by principle and what’s effective,” Thomas said. “We just want to keep things effective and use what’s going to work. We’re keeping things on a schedule and kind of fast paced, more game-like. That’s what we’re trying to do.”
The Gobblers lost a big piece from last year’s team in Diaz, who played the do-it-all role for Broadway throughout her four-year tenure in the program.
But there are five seniors on this year’s roster — Witmer, Morris, Chloe Copenhaver, Hannah Beck and Willow McMichael — and Thomas said they’ve been helpful in making the transition smooth for both herself and their teammates.
“Everybody has been great,” Thomas said. “We have some girls that haven’t played since middle school, some girls that didn’t play last year. We’re just looking forward to seeing them grow this year.”
Morris said the encouragement Thomas has brought to Broadway has been refreshing.
Despite just three wins a year ago, she said the Gobblers enter 2019 as confident as ever.
“I think we’re really bonding this year,” Morris said. “We’re just trying to have a positive mindset 24/7. … We know how we play, how we do things on the court. We’re feeling confident. Coach wants us to stay confident. She doesn’t want us hanging our heads any.”
That positive mindset is something Thomas said she will push on the players daily.
It’s something the first-year coach and her players said is necessary to turn the Broadway program around and get back to competing in the Valley District.
“I think it’s a mindset and that’s really what our coaches have been preaching to us about,” Witmer said. “We have to stay positive, lift each other up, focus on the game. I feel like we are [confident] and that’s a credit to [Thomas]. She’s really helped change our mindset and focus on volleyball.”
