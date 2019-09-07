FRONT ROYAL — Broadway had no answer for Skyline’s Marion “Budder” Haley in the first half as the junior receiver hurt the Gobblers with a series of catch-and-runs, including two for touchdowns as the Hawks ran away with a 32-7 non-district victory in Front Royal.
The loss dropped Broadway to 0-2 on the season and Skyline improved to 2-0.
Haley came up with two catches for 53 yards on the Hawks opening possession to set up a 1-yard TD run by fullback Darien Santucci.
After the Gobblers went three-and-out on their opening series, Skyline struck again, scoring in four plays.
Sophomore quarterback Blake Appleton hooked up with Haley on passes of 27 and 14 yards, with the second capping the drive to give the Hawks a quick 12-0 lead.
Again, the Gobblers went nowhere on their next possession as they punted the ball back to the Hawks.
Six plays later, Appleton hit Haley once again, this time for a 26-yard score and an 18-0 lead.
“The first quarter absolutely killed us,” BHS first-year coach Danny Grogg said. “They really hurt us throwing the ball and that’s the stuff we have to fix with getting kids in the right formation and stuff. We’ll be OK.”
Broadway finally stopped the Skyline scoring barrage early in the second quarter as sophomore quarterback Cole Hoover hit David Thew for a 30-yard touchdown. The score came on a fourth-and-21.
But Haley quickly took away any momentum the Gobblers had earned, taking the ensuing kickoff 88 yards for another touchdown as the Hawks built a 25-7 lead.
In the second half the scoring slowed, but the hard-hitting game became very chippy with several personal fouls called on each team.
Broadway punted twice and turned the ball over on downs in the third quarter as neither team could muster any kind of offense.
“Our guys played tough,” Grogg said. “It was a very physical ballgame tonight. A lot of credit goes to Skyline. That was one of the best Skyline teams I’ve seen since I’ve been at Broadway. We’ve just got to clean some things up.”
In the fourth quarter, the Gobblers had their chances but two costly turnovers, including an interception in the end zone, kept them off the board.
Skyline tacked on another score with 4:52 left in the game as Santucci rumbled in from 5 yards out.
Skyline outgained Broadway with 283 yards of offense compared to the Gobblers 202. Hoover completed 15-of-36 passes for 193 yards. Haley finished with six receptions for 147 yards for the Hawks.
“We’ve got to continue to go to work,” Grogg said. “A lot of people would like to say we’re older, but we’re still a very young football team. We’re still learning about our new scheme, learning how we want to do things. We’ve got two brand new offensive coordinators.
“We’ve just got to continue to get better every day. The focus has to be in practice and I feel like we have to do a better job of coaches at making sure we’re getting our kids prepared.”
