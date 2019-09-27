BROADWAY — Don’t ask Danny Grogg about the past because he’s only looking toward the future.
The first-year Broadway coach hasn’t had the start he would have liked to his coaching career with three consecutive losses, but that hasn’t changed his day-to-day approach.
“We’re right where we want to be,” Grogg said. “We’re focused on going 1-0 this week. We aren’t focused on the past. We can’t fix anything in the past. We’re focused on Buffalo Gap this week and trying to get our first win and we’ll see what happens from there.”
When the Gobblers host Buffalo Gap in a non-district game tonight at 7:30 p.m. at BHS, it will feature two teams known historically for their physical, hard-nosed style of play.
But despite both programs having postseason success on their resume, neither team looks to be in that position this year after facing some early-season struggles.
Broadway is coming off a bye after losses to Fluvanna County, Skyline and Central to open the season while the Bison are 2-2 and coming off a 47-20 loss to East Rockingham.
“We’ve got toughen up a little bit,” Gap coach Brad Wygant said. “One of the great things about the sport of football is you’re going to get hit, going to get knocked back. Your ability to bounce back afterwards is the key. Nobody in this program felt good after last Friday. We need to make sure we have that level-headed mentality every single week.”
Wygant, who is also in his first year coaching the Bison after previously serving as the defensive coordinator at Wilson Memorial, said consistency has been the main issue.
The Bison lost 42-0 to Clarke County in their season opener, but then outscored struggling programs Parry McCluer and Bath County 119-20 in back-to-back wins.
That type of success was good for his team to enjoy, Wygant said, but one that the players let linger for too long and it ultimately hurt them in the loss to East Rock.
“After the two wins, our guys felt good about themselves and there was an air of invincibility throughout the locker room,” Wygant said. “We got grounded pretty quick. It’s a matter of whether these guys are able to bounce back. We remind the guys that bad things are going to happen in a football game. If everything goes perfectly, the opponent probably wasn’t worth playing in the first place. We have to have the ability to shrug that off and go out there and make something good happen for us.”
What the Gobblers are trying to shrug off are three straight losses to open up the season that were influenced tremendously by 13 total turnovers — a city/county high this year.
Grogg said during Broadway’s bye week turnovers was the primary focus in practice.
“We worked on that a lot,” Grogg said. “We changed how we practice, nipped things in the bud a little bit in terms of focus. Offensively, everything we do now is going to be perfectly played. We have to be able to run our [offense] perfectly. That’s what we’ve been focused on. We want 15 perfect plays.. We’re putting pressure on our kids to be really focused, be mentally locked in. We know we’re physically capable. It’s all mental stuff.”
Defensively, the Gobblers have actually been strong this season, despite giving up a city/county-high 34 points per game and struggling in pass coverage against Skyline.
Against Central, the BHS defense gave up just 168 yards of total offense in the loss.
That unit will be tested this week against a Gap offense that Grogg said features a lot of moving parts, led by running back Tucker Kiracofe, who leads the Shenandoah District with 55 carries for 536 rushing yards (9.8 yards per carry) and eight total touchdowns.
“They’re going to try to run it down your throat, hold onto the football for a lot of the game,” Grogg said. “They want to win the time-of-possession battle. Our defense has to step up a little bit this week. We kind of like our end of that deal because our defense has been our strength. We’re putting pressure on those guys this week.”
Even though Kiracofe has emerged as the primary back replacing Carter Rivenburg — a 2019 graduate who is now a walk-on at Virginia Tech — it’s been a collective effort.
Four different players — Kiracofe, Bryce Hildebrand, Seth Fitzgerald and Nathan Wilcher — have at least 115 yards rushing for the Bison, who have attempted just nine passes.
“There’s a lot of misdirection,” Grogg said. “ If you don’t have your eyes fixed and doing your job, they can hurt you. They pose a lot of threats. It’s going to be a challenge, but I feel like our kids are up for it. We want the defense to set the tone early for us on Friday.”
Nate Tinnell, a junior receiver/outside linebacker for Broadway, said the Gobblers know they’ll have to be locked in mentally against Gap, but has confidence in his unit to do so.
“Our defense is super confident,” Tinnell said. “We trust each other to do our jobs and if we do those, we know we’re going to have a great game. We really believe in each other.”
Despite struggling statistically, Wygant isn’t looking past Broadway’s physical defense.
He praised the Gobblers’ defensive line and said it’ll be a tough task for his offense.
“They’re big, real big,” Wygant said with a laugh. “Even for their size — we kind of had to do some double takes — they move well for their size. They’ve got a lot of threats across the board. It’s definitely something we’re aware of and I think they’re better than their record says. That’s a thing we have to be aware of going on going into this game Friday.”
The success of the Bison’s run game is something Grogg envies as a coach.
Broadway has been desperate to get its run game going early, but David Thew, who has also split time with Cole Hoover at quarterback, leads the way with just 75 yards rushing.
The BHS offense’s real strength is in its passing game with Tinnell, Thew and Landon Stuhlmiller forming a strong trio, but Grogg said nothing will change without the elimination of the turnovers that have brutally haunted this team early on this season.
“We focused on a lot of fundamentals, focused on a lot of the basics and doing what we do better,” Grogg said. “We have to make sure we are taking care of the football. We are focused on being efficient on offense, getting positive yards. Hopefully that pays off for us this week with becoming more efficient and moving the football up the field.”
Tinnell said he knows the Gobblers a better team than they shown early on this season.
Whether it be a slow start against Fluvanna, poor pass coverage in the first half against Skyline or penalties and turnovers against Central, Broadway hasn’t shown its potential.
“We’re ready to prove a point that the turnovers and stuff aren’t really who we are,” Tinnell said. “We’ve made a couple of mental mistakes here and there that have led to some bad things, but we’re ready to prove that we’re not the team that we’ve been playing like.”
Although Tinnell acknowledged the first few weeks, he said he isn’t dwelling on them.
Instead, much like his coach, he said the Gobblers are keeping their focus ahead.
They’ve seen how quickly things can change on a week-to-week basis for them.
Now they’re ready to push their season in a positive direction with a win this week.
“That’s all we need right now,” Grogg said. “A win for us this week is going to turn some things around for us in terms of character, morale, confidence. We just need a win. Our kids know how close we really are. Now we just need to go out there and get it done.”
