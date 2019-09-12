HARRISONBURG — David Beck’s best time on a cross country course before the calendar flipped to 2019 was a hair under 18 minutes.
Then came Saturday’s Knights Crossing Invitational. And there went that old personal best of 17:59.
Coming off his weekend PB performance of 16:53.80, the Blue Streak junior didn’t equal that time at Wednesday’s Valley District/Region 3C preview on the Rockingham County Fairgrounds. But his second-place finish in 17:31 on a hilly, leg-pounding course showed that his rise is something worth taking note of.
“Today was a lot about points for the team because we were aiming to beat a few schools in our district [ahead of] the upcoming district meet,” Beck said.
The only Valley team to finish ahead of Harrisonburg, which came in second, was rival Spotswood, which finished six points in front for the boys title. The Blazers won with 87 points and were paced by senior Aidan Sheahan’s 17:49.08 (seventh place).
But Beck, entering the chute behind only Waynesboro’s Sam Sikora before collapsing next to the flags with a bag of ice draped over the back of his neck, gave his coach plenty of reasons to smile.
“[Beck] ran really well today, I’m very happy with the way he ran,” said HHS boys coach Matt Denlinger. “He crushed the Knights Crossing, and this course is a lot slower than Knights Crossing, and he crushed it today.”
Entering the season with sky-high expectations based on returning talent, quick youth and last year’s sixth-place state finish in Class 3, the Trailblazers got their added boost from the ever-growing chemistry between Sheahan and teammate Ethan Duncan, who finished 11th (18:01.62). It was a partnership that flashed itself during a steady, grueling straightaway climb toward the woods on the first mile.
“That was actually a lot of fun,” Sheahan said. “Got to run with Ethan, and he and I feed off each other, energy-wise.”
In turn, Spotswood coach Sue Rinker said, the rest of her runners are feasting.
“What’s happening is they’re pulling the other guys with them,” she said.
Indeed they are as Dylan Lam (18th, 18:39.38), William Peters (24th, 19:09.70) and Jacob Amberg (27th, 19:15.86) finished up the scoring for Spotswood with Drew Hollar just out of mix, coming in 28th in 19:20.42.
In the girls race, Harrisonburg’s Kate Kirwan was the top city/county finisher, coming in third behind Wilson Memorial’s Eliza Dana (20:53.70) and Fort Defiance’s Emma Staley (21:03.99) with a time of 21:06.58, 27 seconds ahead of Spotswood’s Mary Milby. Turner Ashby’s Rachel Craun was the only other local runner to crack the top 10, entering the chute in sixth with a 22:04.73.
Milby dealt with the challenging climb toward the woods by looking toward the future, she said.
“I thought about the downhill on the other side,” she said with a laugh. “I’m just glad it was in the first mile because that takes a little bit of the edge off. If it had been at the end, it would have been a different story.”
Craun dealt with the challenge the same way.
“I just think after I finish that hill, it’s almost all downhill from there,” she said of her home course.
The Fort Defiance girls team won its side of the meet with 80 points, 12 in front of second-place Liberty Christian Academy. Monticello (112), Broadway (126) and Spotswood — which also got points from Jamie Milby (21st, 23:25.95), Grace Gardner (32nd, 24:11.79), Katelyn Kim (26th, 24:31.52) and Elizabeth McClure (52nd, 25:24.85) —rounded out the top five.
On the boys side — after Spotswood and Harrisonburg — Fort Defiance (97), Wilson Memorial (99) and Monticello (125) were the top five teams. Individually, Sikora finished first (17:14) and Fort’s Ramsey Corbin took third with Beck, off his first trip to the state meet last season, sandwiched between.
This season, the Blue Streak runner has his eyes set on more for both him and his team, who will run the Valley District race on this same course on Oct. 22 before leaving their district-mates behind and jetting off to the Region 5D meet. But not, they hope, before packing up some district hardware.
“They’re hungry,” Denlinger said. “They’ve been running together since middle school, they’re a close group of guys. It’s kind of different with us being [Class 5] and everybody else [Class 3]. But [the district meet is] still for bragging rights, for being the best school in the area. Our boys recognize that and I think the other boys in the area recognize that, too.”
