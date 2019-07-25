BRIDGEWATER — Standing at 5-foot-8, he isn’t your prototypical fit for the position.
“The only thing he doesn’t have is that he’s not 6-foot-5,” said Turner Ashby football coach Chris Fraser with a laugh. “But that’s OK. He’s super smart and his heart is 6-foot-5.”
C.J. Haskins, a 165-pound standout safety and backup running back for the Knights the past two seasons, will make the switch to quarterback this year for his final season with TA.
On Thursday, Fraser told the Daily News-Record that Haskins will “100 percent” be the team’s starting signal-caller this year and was ecstatic about the possibilities it will bring.
“We put a lot of thought into who would be best to take us to the next level,” Fraser said. “One of our best players is C.J. Haskins. … He’s one of our team captains, one of our hardest workers. He was just a natural.”
It was an idea first brought to Haskins’ attention in December when veteran assistant coach Richie Anderson approached the three-sport standout during a workout.
With Tyler Quick graduating and Trey Gillenwater, who backed up Quick as a sophomore and eventually split reps late in the season, transferring to Eastern Mennonite, the Knights desperately needed someone to fill the most important position on the field.
“Coach Anderson came up to me and told me that we needed a guy to step up,” Haskins said. “It kind of planted a seed in my head. I thought about it for a little bit and, at first, I was a little bit apprehensive. But, eventually, I came around on it and told them I’d like to take the job and thought it was a good opportunity.”
Last year, Quick was a dual-threat quarterback for Turner Ashby as he finished 38-for-82 passing for 446 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions while also rushing for 726 yards and eight more scores.
Gillenwater, who began the year as the starter before moving to wide receiver and then back to the signal-caller spot, finished the season 38-for-69 for 393 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.
“We’re going to be a little bit different,” Fraser said. “We’ve went through some staff changes and trying to clean some things up. I’ve turned the offense over to Richie Anderson. We’re getting back to our Wing-T roots. [Haskins is] perfect for that. He can carry out the fakes, throw the play-action passes, make the right decisions. It’s perfect for him.”
The Wing-T offense is popular around the Shenandoah Valley, but it can be complicated to learn with all of the moving parts required to carry out successful play fakes.
Fraser said it requires an athletic, savvy quarterback, which is what the Knights believe they’re getting by moving Haskins into that role.
“The deciding factor was with our offense,” Fraser said. “He’s his own worst critic. He doesn’t stop until he gets something right. Some kids will do the minimum to get by, but he’s a perfectionist. With his leadership abilities, he’s a perfect fit. He is, without a doubt, one of the hardest working young people I’ve ever been around. I feel comfortable with him out there.”
Last year, when standout running back Grant Swinehart went down with a toe injury late in the season, it was Haskins who stepped in and filled the void.
Swinehart carried the ball 148 times for 930 yards and 11 touchdowns in just eight games last season while Haskins came in and rushed for 182 yards on 65 carries and one score.
“I was happy,” Swinehart said. “C.J. was a quarterback when he first came here, so he’s had those roots. He has a great football IQ, he can throw the football well. When I’ve been watching him, he’s been throwing it really well. I was happy when they said he was going to make the move there.”
Now, the idea of using a run-focused offense is an intriguing thought for the two senior captains.
“I think it’s great,” Swinehart said. “I think it just adds another threat to the backfield and kind of takes the pressure off some of the other dudes in our offense. It opens up some more options for the pass game and the run game both.”
The Knights have played in several 7-on-7 leagues this summer, Swinehart said, and Haskins has served as the quarterback in each one.
That has allowed Haskins to not only get a grasp of the new offense, but also work on his passing game, which Swinehart said he’s been very impressed with.
Haskins, too, said he feels “pretty confident” and thinks he will surprise opponents with his ability to air it out if needed.
“He brings a lot to the passing game,” Swinehart said. “He’s been working pretty much nonstop ever since he’s been announced as the quarterback. He’s working really hard at it. I think he takes a lot of pride in being the quarterback and I know he’s got the leadership and toughness to do well there.”
One of the biggest questions that came with Haskins’ move on offense was what Fraser and the TA coaching staff would do with the senior on the other side of the ball.
Haskins is considered a strong safety, but played a lot of different roles last season for the Knights as a pass rusher, a run stopper and a defender in the passing game.
Despite moving to a position on offense where his health is much more important, Fraser said that doesn’t change what Turner Ashby will do with the senior defensively.
“He’s our quarterback on defense, too,” Fraser said. “We have a handful of kids that won’t leave the field. He’s one of them.”
The fact that Fraser is willing to leave Haskins on the field is telling to how crucial he is to the Knights’ success this season.
Haskins was known for his high motor and willingness to put his body on the line consistently for TA last season and he said it will be hard to change that approach.
“Knowing that I need to stay healthy for the team, that’s definitely in the back of my head,” Haskins said. “But honestly, for me, it’s about playing as hard as I can on both sides of the ball. I’ll do whatever it takes to get success. I’m not losing the tenacity on the defensive side. If anything, I’m gaining it because of the position I’m in on the offensive side. Now I realize how much they help each other. I just need to bring a lot of willpower wherever I play.”
That type of sacrifice from Haskins has been evident throughout his career at TA.
It’s also why Fraser considers him, along with Swinehart, the unquestioned leaders.
“I can lead the guys and get everyone to come together and accomplish one goal,” Haskins said. “That’s probably the biggest thing. Being able to do that can lead to a lot more success, I think. Just being that glue that keeps the whole team together and helps us be successful in the future.
“Obviously, with the quarterback, everyone is looking up to you a little bit more. It does become a little more important. Even before I became quarterback though, I’ve always been a guy who wanted to lead the team and help guys stay positive and do what we need to do. Being in that quarterback spot, it does make me expect more out of myself to keep everyone together.”
Whether it’s in the quarterback spot or on defense, Fraser said he knows Haskins’ motor is running “100 miles per hour constantly” and he may have to reel him in a bit.
But then he stopped and said the leadership and maturity Haskins brings to the table is what made him right for the position in the first place and why he will excel.
So maybe he won’t have to reel him in after all.
“Listen, honestly, C.J. is 17 or 18, going on 35,” Fraser said. “He is a man in a young man’s body. He thinks like an adult. There’s not a lot I can say because he’ll get himself very well-prepared. I just think it’s a perfect fit for us.”
Despite his size and not playing the position throughout his entire varsity career, Haskins remained optimistic and excited about what the year will bring.
The Turner Ashby senior said he’s never had prototypical size for anything as a three-sport athlete — Haskins also wrestles and plays baseball — at the school and has always faced various challenges.
It just so happens that the latest hurdle has brought a new-found energy to both Haskins and the entire Knights program.
“I’m looking forward to it and I’m kind of anxious to get out there,” Haskins said. “So I guess it has brought a bit of new energy to me as I get ready for the season.”
