HARRISONBURG — Chris Thurman said he knows he has a challenge ahead of him.
But with that comes optimism.
The Blue Streaks are young this season, but they’ve got plenty of potential despite their lack of experience.
“I’ve been pretty happy,” Blue Streaks linebacker John Jackson said. “We’ve been in the weight room all summer, all offseason. We have good running backs, a good quarterback, a good defense. I think we should be fine.”
Last year, Harrisonburg rallied from a 1-3 start in non-district play to finish 6-4. But in the first round of the Region 5D playoffs, the Streaks saw their season come to a close with a 35-23 loss to Brooke Point.
The Streaks then lost Marcus Robinson-Jenkins, Victor Lynch, Chris Johnson, Tommy Karageorge, Kenth Bustillo, Ja’hiem Anderson and Gabe Perrot to graduation.
With the loss of so many seniors, it brings a lot of questions about what to expect from Harrisonburg this year. But Thurman and the players were enthusiastic about the potential on Thursday.
“Everybody I saw was in the weight room putting in offseason work," HHS senior defensive end Jaylin Smith said. "I feel like we’re in a good spot and able to do what’s needed to win.”
Smiley Taking On Increased Role This Season
After a strong debut season as the Harrisonburg quarterback in 2018, Kwentin Smiley said he’s ready for an even bigger season in his second year under center.
Smiley, who pledged to work on his throwing mechanics throughout the offseason at the end of last season, said he dealt with a shoulder injury that limited his work this summer.
But after getting cleared a few weeks ago, Smiley said he felt rejuvenated getting back on the field with his teammates and is excited for what this year will bring.
“I’m back,” Smiley said. “I’m ready to get to work now.”
Last season, after taking over the job in the second half of Harrisonburg’s season-opening 47-19 loss to Lord Botetourt, Smiley shined as a dual-threat option.
He finished with over 2,200 yards of total offense and scored a Valley District-high 24 touchdowns.
This year, he said he’s looking to have an even bigger year as he’s got a much better grasp on the playbook and an understanding of what’s expected of him on a day-to-day basis.
“I feel way more comfortable,” Smiley said. “I’m just trying to be a leader and show comfort so that everyone else can feel comfortable, too.”
Running Back Spot Up For Grabs
For the first time in 20 years, Thurman said the running back spot is up for grabs.
Robinson-Jenkins, who is now playing at Naval Academy Preparatory School, and Lynch are both gone to graduation and that leaves the position wide open.
Last season, Dunstan Williams got limited carries in a reserve role for the Blue Streaks, but that doesn’t mean he’s the starter this season as Thurman said he won’t pick one until they “come out of camp.”
It’s the first time in quite a while that the starter in the backfield hasn’t already been determined before the year started after a long run of successful running backs came through the program.
From Alex, Andy and Tony Owah in the 2000s to Michael Holmes, Devin Medley and then Robinson-Jenkins, the running back position has always been a strength for HHS.
With that being said, whoever wins the job this season will have high expectations to live up to.
Freshman Lineman Opening Eyes
As Harrisonburg went through drills during the late portion of its practice, there was one player that stood out.
Freshman lineman Joel Alvarado will move up to the varsity this season after a dominating year on JV as an eighth grader.
At 6-foot-2, Alvarado’s physicality was on display during various drills and coaches raved about his long-term prospects in the Blue Streaks program.
Throughout offseason workouts, HHS coaches said Alvarado was squatting over 400 pounds, benching 265 and also ran a 5.8 40-yard dash, which is impressive for his size.
“That one over there is a freshman,” Thurman said with a smile. “I think he’s going to be OK. We can put together a really good offensive and defensive line. We’ve got some guys that can rush the passer. I’m looking forward to it.”
While he may be young and a little raw in some areas, Alvarado will likely see playing time early and make an immediate impact on a Streaks offensive line looking to improve.
Peric Continuing To Impress In Kicking Game
Standing on the south end of the Harrisonburg practice field, senior Mateo Peric continuously worked on kicking off a tee while the rest of the team practiced behind him.
In his final season with the Blue Streaks, Peric is looking to have a big year after opening eyes the past two seasons with his powerful leg as a kicker and punter.
After earning All-Valley District first-team honors a year ago and going to several football camps throughout the summer, HHS coaches confirmed that Peric is receiving interest from multiple Division I schools right now.
At 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, Peric is much bigger than your average high school kicker and with another strong season for the Streaks, he could find himself playing on Saturdays in 2020.
New Faces Filling Secondary
While a lot of the attention on Thursday was the loss of so many skill players on the offensive side of the ball, the area that may have been hit hardest is the in the Harrisonburg defense.
With Robinson-Jenkins and Lynch, last year’s two starting cornerbacks, along with safeties Perrot and Austin White all gone, it means the entire Blue Streaks secondary is depleted.
That’s not ideal for Harrisonburg, which will face a pair of teams that have found success in the passing game in Rockbridge County and Spotswood this season.
Thurman said it means the team will take it slow the first couple of weeks as they bring some younger players along and eventually dive hard into the playbook and different formations before opening up at William Fleming on Aug. 30.
Thurman Likes His Passing Game
Smiley was known for his ability to run last season, but Harrisonburg coach Chris Thurman said he’s hoping to air it out some more in 2019.
While there are questions about who exactly will fill the receiver spots, Thurman said he has seen promise out of the position and hopes to take advantage of it.
“We’ve got some height this year that will help us out at receiver with jump balls and things like that,” Thurman said. “I think the quarterback position is getting better, too.”
