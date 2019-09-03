HARRISONBURG — Jakaya Brandon walked the halls of Harrisonburg High School for the past three years as one of the school’s best athletes and a distinguished two-sport standout.
But even with all of accolades Brandon earned on the court at HHS over the years, it was her off-the-court support to younger teammates last season that left a lasting impact.
So when Brandon went to her Blue Streaks teammates during the summer and told them she was transferring to St. Anne’s-Belfield School — an independent boarding school in Charlottesville — and reclassifying as a junior, she said it was a tough conversation for both sides to have.
“It was really hard,” Brandon said. “I’m really close with all the girls. I knew it was going to be hard to tell them, but they took it well and knew it was going to be best thing for me.”
Brandon’s decision to transfer to STAB had nothing to do with a dissatisfaction with Harrisonburg, she said, but was done with the goal of playing college basketball in mind.
With the Blue Streaks, Brandon was not only a standout in basketball, where she was a first-team All-Valley District selection a year ago, but also on the volleyball court.
“I’m still really into volleyball, but basketball is what I’ve always wanted to do,” Brandon said. “It was hard giving up volleyball, but I just thought this was the best decision for me to focus on it since that’s what I want to do in the future.”
As a junior last season, Brandon averaged 11.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while leading a young Harrisonburg team to a 13-9 overall record and a win in the opening round of the Region 5D playoffs. She was also a second-team all-district selection in volleyball.
One of those young hoops players for the Streaks was Mariah Cain, now a sophomore, as she thrived in her first season on the varsity level and gave Brandon credit for a lot of her success.
“When Jakaya told me, I was sad because she was our role model for so long,” Cain said. “It’s hard hearing about someone you grew up learning so much from isn’t going to be in the gym with you anymore.
“I have been in the gym with Jakaya since I was in seventh grade and playing AAU with her. I have been learning from her way before my freshman year. She has taught me to play the game with the same intensity, whether we are ahead or behind. She also taught me to play every single game like it was my last.”
Jay Garcia was another freshman on the HHS roster last season — the Streaks had five total last year — and called Brandon transferring to STAB “one of the saddest things that has happened this past year.”
“I learned so much from Jakaya,” Garcia said. “She was always there to tell us how to get better and she was always there to tell us what we’ve been doing well. She was always there emotionally, too.”
Even though last year marked the first time Garcia and Cain played with Brandon on the varsity level, the trio had actually been playing together for several seasons through their AAU team and in open gyms at the high school.
That has allowed the freshmen to witness firsthand how much effort Brandon has put into improving her game and Cain said she's seen Brandon develop from a shooter into a strong all-around player.
“I think it’s her vision,” Cain said. “She can literally see anything on the court. Her 3-pointer is like no other, too. I have seen her shoot the lights out. She always comes in clutch if the game is close. You know she is going to be able to make it happen. She’s a good teammate. She’s irreplaceable.”
With Brandon gone, both Cain and Garcia said they will have to step up as leaders.
Whenever Harrisonburg faced adversity last season, the players said it was Brandon that served as the motivational leader and was able to quickly get the Streaks refocused.
“The coaches and I have been talking lately about this season,” Cain said. “They have been preparing me to take on more of a leadership role with the team. With Jayaka — who was our best leader — gone, it’s something I am just going to have to step into and try my hardest to fill her shoes.”
Brandon said the excitement for her move to STAB overpowers the nervous feeling as she prepares for a new coach, new teammates and a new school the next two years.
She said playing against elite competition every day in practice will continue to help her improve as an overall player and increase her chances of playing at the college level.
“I think it’s an amazing thing,” Brandon said. “With all the competitiveness, I think it’s only making me better as a player. I’m hoping I can make them better, too, and we can just build it from there and develop a special connection on the court.”
Building the same type of connection Brandon had with her HHS teammates will be tough, but not impossible and it’s something the 5-foot-8 junior hopes to accomplish.
The conversations with her now former coaches and teammates were challenging, she said, but her eagerness to get going with her team is taking over as she prepares for this next step toward reaching her goal of playing college basketball.
And although she won't be walking the halls of Harrisonburg anymore, she hopes to establish the same type of reputation at her new school in Charlottesville.
“I’m excited about it,” Brandon said. “I think it’s going to be tough at first. I was so used to Harrisonburg and knew how everything worked there. I have to learn the ways here, but I’m excited and really ready to have new teammates and get to know them and stuff. It should be really, really fun."
