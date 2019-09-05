HARRISONBURG — Fourteen former athletes, coaches and contributors will be inducted into the Harrisonburg High School Athletics Hall of Fame and honored at halftime of today’s HHS-Handley football game.
Phil Dickenson (1988), a cross country runner, three-sport athlete Rick Dwyer (1992), football and baseball standout Jordan Fisher (1996), and Julie Harrison (1994), who was also a three-sport standout will all be inducted.
Joining those four are Brad Radosevich (1990), who wrestled and played football and baseball, William Shank (1937), a three-sport athlete, former football standout Sean Shingler (1987), all-state wrestler and football standout Todd Wisman (2002) and three-sport athlete Kelley Zirkle (1953).
The two coaches in this year’s Hall of Fame class are Jerry Smith, who coached football and track from 1981-2002, and Mike Ruckman, who has coached golf, basketball and softball during a 23-year stretch from 1993-2016.
Lois Geil, Ronnie Madden and Vic Smith are all entering the Hall of Fame this year as contributors.
