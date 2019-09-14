CHARLOTTESVILLE — Sophomore quarterback Keenan Glago threw a pair of touchdown passes — one to Jazen Walker and another to Malachi Davis from 22 yards out — as Harrisonburg snapped its two-game losing streak with a 31-21 non-district win at Charlottesville on Friday.
Kwentin Smiley added touchdown runs of 20 and 13 yards in the Blue Streaks’ (1-2) win.
Knowing his team would be facing man coverage with a packed box against the Black Knights, Streaks coach Chris Thurman said he moved Smiley out of the quarterback position in favor of Glago’s strong arm.
The gambit paid off.
“We thought we had a better chance putting Kwentin out in space,” Thurman said. “We put him in as slot [receiver], he played some running back; he had a big night.”
Mateo Peric hit a field goal with 11:43 left in the game to extend the Streaks’ lead.
With such a young team, Thurman said the win was much needed entering HHS’s Week 4 home game against Albemarle.
“It gives us a little confidence and we needed it,” he said. “We, at least, eliminated some of the turnovers — not all — which helped. I thought last week (a 31-13 loss to Handley) we played good enough defense to win. That’s what happened tonight.”
Quintanilla’s Big Night Lifts Knights To 3-0
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Jalin Quintanilla rushed for three touchdowns as Turner Ashby remained undefeated on the season with a 56-25 non-district win at Monticello on Friday.
Down 25-21 in the third quarter, Quintanilla scampered in from 5 yards out to give the Knights (3-0) the lead and added some insurance later that quarter when he broke off for a 49-yard TD run to put the Knights up 35-25. With 4:20 left in the game, he added his third score.
Defensive lineman Jessie Knight jumped on a fumble in the end zone on a busted play to put the exclamation point on the victory as Turner Ashby moved to 3-0, its most non-district victories since 2009.
Running back Grant Swinehart scored twice for the Knights, starting with a 2-yard TD plunge, and quarterback C.J. Haskins connected with Nico Valle for the first score of the game.
The Knights return to the field Friday in Bridgewater to face Staunton.
Luray Picks Up Big Win Over Wilson Memorial
SHENANDOAH — Mickey Cash carried the ball 14 times for 158 yards and two touchdowns as Page County picked up its second win in as many weeks, beating Wilson Memorial 21-7 in a home non-district affair Friday.
Trey Knight threw for 46 yards and hit Freddy Stidham on an 18-yard scoring strike. The Panthers (2-0) quarterback also rushed for 67 yards in the win.
Page County hosts rival Luray, also undefeated, in Week 4.
— DN-R Sports Desk
