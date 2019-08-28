BRIDGEWATER — Cassidy Davis slapped down 11 kills and served up two aces in her first game back since suffering an ACL tear last season as Wilson Memorial cruised to a 25-15, 25-17, 25-19 sweep of Turner Ashby in Bridgewater on Tuesday.
Paris Hutchinson added nine kills, 11 assists, four digs and a pair of blocks for the Green Hornets (1-0) while Olivia Bower had five kills, 11 assists and two blocks.
Sophomore libero Delanie Propst led the Knights (1-1) with 11 digs in the loss.
In other prep sports Tuesday:
Volleyball
Stuarts Draft 3, Harrisonburg 1: Jay Garcia slapped down six kills, but it wasn’t enough as Stuarts Draft defeated Harrisonburg 19-25, 25-18, 26-24, 25-19 at SDHS.
Abby McCollum added nine digs for the Blue Streaks (1-1) in the loss.
Fluvanna County 3, Broadway 1: Fluvanna County opened up its season with a 21-25, 25-15, 25-11, 25-12 non-district win over Broadway in Palmyra.
It was the first game for the Gobblers (0-1) under new coach Emily Thomas.
Rockbridge County 3, Fort Defiance 0: In Lexington, Jaydyn Clemmer recorded 17 kills and served up three aces and Graceon Armstrong had 13 kills and a pair of blocks as Rockbridge County swept Fort Defiance 26-24, 25-23, 25-21.
Krissy Whitesell dished out 38 assists for the Wildcats (1-0) and Emma Lawson finished with 23 digs.
For the Indians (0-1), Madison Painter had 23 digs and 23 assists, Leilani Goggin had nine kills and eight blocks and Caroline Simonetti finished with 13 digs.
Riverheads 3, Stonewall Jackson 0: Sydney Phillips slapped down 11 kills and Lauren Reese finished with seven kills and a block as Riverheads opened the season with a 25-15, 25-12, 25-20 sweep of Stonewall Jackson in Greenville.
Abbey Eavers added five kills, four digs and an ace for the Gladiators (1-0).
Blue Ridge Christian 3, United Christian Academy 1: In Dayton, Blue Ridge Christian rolled to a 25-16, 25-22, 23-25, 25-12 win over United Christian Academy.
The Bears are now 2-1 on the season.
Boys Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 8, Stuart Hall 0: In Harrisonburg, Aaron Moyer scored three goals as Eastern Mennonite kicked off its season with a dominating 8-0 shutout of Stuart Hall.
Eli Stoll, Clint Miller, Taras Semeniv, Cyrus Ramsey and Logan Weaver each added a goal apiece for the Flames (1-0).
— DN-R Sports Desk
