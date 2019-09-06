FORT DEFIANCE — Maggie Trainum had 11 kills and Madison Painter had 34 assists as Fort Defiance won its seventh straight with a 25-16, 25-14, 25-17 non-district sweep of Broadway on Thursday in Don Landes Gymnasium.
Leilani Goggin and Kiersten Garber added seven kills apiece for the Indians (7-1) while Lindsay Atkins finished with a team-high 13 digs.
For the Gobblers (1-8), Kylie Morris had six kills, Hannah Phares had three kills, Chloe Copenhaver served up a trio of aces and MacCala Emswiler finished with three blocks.
In other local sports Thursday:
Prep Volleyball
Harrisonburg 3, Warren County 1: In Front Royal, Amelia Michell had nine kills and five blocks and Maya Waid dished out 21 assists while scooping up seven digs as Harrisonburg rallied for a 22-25, 25-13, 25-19, 25-14 non-district win over Warren County.
Abby McCollum added 17 digs for the Blue Streaks (3-2) while Atilia Thomas posted a solid all-around stat line of seven kills, four blocks and four aces.
Spotswood 3, William Monroe 0: Cate Secrist had 25 digs as Spotswood won its third straight with a 25-19, 25-21, 27-25 non-district sweep of William Monroe in Penn Laird.
Gabby Atwell had eight kills and three blocks for the Trailblazers (3-1) while Kayci Carrier added six kills and Bethany Martz finished with 13 assists.
Wilson Memorial 3, Waynesboro 0: Cassidy Davis slapped down seven kills and had 10 digs while Laura Kate Major had 21 digs and a trio of aces as Wilson Memorial remained unbeaten with a 25-21, 25-7, 25-16 non-district road sweep of Waynesboro.
Paris Hutchinson added six kills and 14 assists for the Green Hornets (4-0) while Olivia Bower had 10 assists and Carrie Garvey had nine digs.
Stuarts Draft 3, Central 0: In Woodstock, Emily Link had nine aces, six kills and five digs as Stuarts Draft earned a non-district 25-21, 25-14, 25-17 sweep of Central.
Taylor Slaven finished with 10 assists and four aces for the Cougars (2-1) while Hannah Berry had eight digs.
Rockbridge County 3, Salem 0: Graceon Armstrong had 19 kills and six blocks and Krissy Whitesell had 51 assists as Rockbridge County downed Salem 23-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-11 on the road.
Jaydyn Clemmer added 14 kills, 28 digs and two aces for the Wildcats (3-0)
— DN-R Sports Desk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.