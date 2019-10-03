After weeks of solid rushing performances from just about every team in the city/county at some point, we finally saw a big passing performance out of Spotswood quarterback Ryan High as he connected for three scoring tosses in 49-18 win over Wilson Memorial.
Let's take a look at some of the other noteworthy statistics after five weeks of the high school football season:
527—East Rockingham running back Trenton Morris' total yardage this season. Morris has also scored four total touchdowns and is the ERHS leading tackler.
330—Spotswood quarterback Ryan High's passing yardage in a 49-18 win over Wilson Memorial. High completed a season-high 19-of-22 passes in the win.
319—The amount of rushing yards given up by Broadway in its loss to Buffalo Gap. The Gobblers gave up just 53 passing yards to the run-focused Bison.
93— How long sophomore Landen Stuhlmiller returned a kickoff for a score with 43.6 seconds remaining in the second quarter. It was Broadway's only first-half touchdown.
33.5—The amount of points East Rock's defense is giving up this season. The Eagles are 1-3 for the first time since 2015.
11—Trailblazers running back Ethan Barnhart's yard-per-carry average through five games. Barnhart has 1,155 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns this season.
9—The number of penalties Broadway committed in a 42-15 loss to Buffalo Gap. The Gobblers committed six first-half penalties, include four flags for encroachment.
4—How many Spotswood receivers have multiple catches this season. Rob Smith, Ryan Shonk, Colton Good and Quentin Hayes all have at least three receptions.
4—ERHS quarterback Tyce McNair's touchdown total through four games. McNair ranks first in the Bull Run District with 423 passing yards, four scores and two interceptions.
3—The total number of receiving touchdowns scored by Spotswood receiver Colton Good in the win over Wilson Memorial. It was a career-high total for the senior.
0—How many players have over 100 rushing yards this season for Broadway. Cole Hoover leads the Gobblers with 28 carries for 79 yards and a score.
