It's official Week 1 of the high school football season and there's no shortage of intriguing matchups throughout the slate of games scheduled for Friday.
Whether it be the U.S. Route 33 rivalry between Spotswood and East Rockingham or a classic battle of two playoff regulars in Central and Luray, the opening week of the 2019 season will provide plenty of competitive non-district contests to get things started.
Before the opening kick, however, let's take a look at some of the numbers:
469 - How many yards the Spotswood defense gave up in its season-opening loss to East Rockingham a year ago. That was the most in any game for the Trailblazers, who went on to give up just 9.9 points per contest during the rest of their regular-season slate.
148 - The amount of passing yards for Spotswood quarterback Ryan High in last year's 34-7 season-opening loss to East Rockingham. That was the lowest total of the season for 6-foot-3 signal-caller.
62 - The number of times Wilson Memorial and Waynesboro have faced each other in football since 1920. The two teams renewed their rivalry in 2009 and have faced each other every season since.
41.3 - The amount of points per game given up by Turner Ashby over the past two seasons. Third-year coach Chris Fraser has taken over play-calling duties on the defensive side of the ball this year in an effort to improve that number.
10 - How many seasons its been since Riverheads lost a season opener. The Gladiators fell 32-31 to Stuarts Draft in 2010, which marked the end of a four-year run that saw the Cougars win the opening game each time.
9 - The amount of season-opening losses for Broadway in the past 10 years. The lone win for the Gobblers came in 2011 when they defeated Central 21-7 at home.
9 - The combined amount of playoff appearances in the last five seasons for Central and Luray. The only year both teams didn't reach the postseason was when the Falcons finished 5-5 in 2014 and fell just shy of qualifying for the playoffs.
8 - How many years in a row Turner Ashby has opened its season with a loss. The last time the Knights opened the year with a win was a 27-10 non-district victory over Western Albemarle in 2010.
4 - The amount of season-opening losses for Harrisonburg in the last five years. The lone Streaks win to open up a season was in 2015 when they beat E.C. Glass 14-0.
3 - How many straight years Spotswood has lost to East Rockingham. The Eagles lead the all-time series 3-2 and SHS fourth-year coach Dale Shifflett — the former ERHS defensive coordinator — is winless against East Rockingham for his career.
1 - The amount of non-district wins Turner Ashby has over non-district opponents in its two seasons under coach Chris Fraser. The Knights defeated Monticello 32-25 in overtime last year in Bridgewater.
0 - How many times Harrisonburg has played William Fleming since opening in 1921. The Streaks will take on the Colonels at 7 p.m. on Friday in Roanoke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.