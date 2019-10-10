It was a rough week for a couple of local teams with Broadway and Harrisonburg each suffering lopsided non-district losses to Fort Defiance and Sherando, respectively, while East Rockingham and Turner Ashby both got much-needed victories on Friday.
Let's take a look at some of the other noteworthy statistics after six weeks of the high school football season:
558—East Rockingham quarterback Tyce McNair's passing yardage through five games this season. McNair is tied with Clarke County signal-caller Colby Childs for the most passing yards in the Bull Run District and also had five scoring tosses.
421.2—Turner Ashby's average amount of total offense per game this season. The Knights are averaging 283 rushing yards and 138.2 passing yards per contest.
301—The amount of receiving yards for Broadway receiver Nate Tinnell this season. Tinnell has 19 catches for 301 yards — a 15.8 YPC average — and a touchdown.
29—The combined amount of catches this season between Harrisonburg receivers Malachi Davis and Jazen Walker. The two have a total of 466 yards receiving and four touchdowns.
21—Total amount of rushing touchdowns scored by the Turner Ashby offense this season. The Knights are averaging 39.2 points per contest.
17—How many total tackles Turner Ashby sophomore linebacker Addison Simmons had in the win over Wilson Memorial. It was a season-high for Simmons and puts his total at a team-high 54 tackles on the year.
12.1—Turner Ashby running back Grant Swinehart's yard-per-carry average against Wilson Memorial. Swinehart finished with 225 total rushing yards and five touchdowns.
7—How many different Broadway players have at least two catches this season.
6—The amount of takeaways by the ERHS defense this season. East Rock posted its first shutout of the year in its 42-0 win over Stonewall Jackson.
5—The number of touchdowns scored by Turner Ashby running back Grant Swinehart in a 42-21 win over Wilson Memorial. Swinehart has a city/county-best 13 rushing touchdowns this season.
3—How many East Rockingham players have at least 180 rushing yards this season. Trenton Morris, Colton Dean and Nate Rodriguez have combined for 890 total rushing yards and 13 total scores this season for the Eagles.
3—Colton Dean's total number of touchdowns against Stonewall Jackson. Dean, who has 246 rushing yards and four total scores on the year, has never scored more than one touchdown in a game prior to Friday.
2—The number of interceptions sophomore quarterback Keenan Glago threw against Sherando. It was the first two interceptions of Glago's young career.
0—How many Broadway players have over 100 rushing yards. Josh Crummel leads the Gobblers with 22 carries for 83 yards this season.
