BRIDGEWATER — There was a different vibe around Turner Ashby’s practice Thursday in Bridgewater.
Players laughed and high-fived as they slapped on their shoulder pads and music was heard coming from the locker room before they came down the hill to the practice field.
But for all of the fun the Knights were having, third-year TA coach Chris Fraser said he’s keeping his team focused as they move on to their Week 2 opponent.
“That was huge for our kids and they were so excited,” Fraser said of the Knights’ 24-2 win over William Monroe last week. “Our kids act differently and think differently now. It’s like they’ve tasted that winning mentality. Our biggest job is to harness it now and not let it get too far in the other direction.”
Last week was the first time Turner Ashby has won a season opener since Sept. 3, 2010 and, coincidentally enough, the Knights’ opponent that night is who they’ll face today.
TA will host Western Albemarle tonight at 7 p.m. in Bridgewater in a battle of two teams that have experienced different levels of success in recent years, but have similar aspirations for the 2019 season.
“It’s felt a little different,” Knights lineman Jessie Knight said. “We’ve been showing more emotion. We want to win. We have the feeling so we want it a little more. Everybody’s energetic and ready to hit, ready to go. It’s been good this past week.”
Tonight will mark the season opener for the Warriors, who had a rare Week 1 bye, while TA is coming off its best defensive performance since posting a 46-0 shutout of Riverside in 2016.
The defensive effort by the Knights in their win last week was the story of the contest after the unit gave up 41.3 points per game for the past two seasons.
“We’ve been mapping this out since last spring in terms of what we thought was best for our kids and we just tweak it as we go along,” Fraser said. “[Assistant coach Greg Watson] makes most of the calls, with my suggestions at times. Everything we’ve done is based on down and distance or formations. It’s stuff we practice every day so there’s no confusion. We just have to let the guys run around and make plays.”
While seniors like Knight, Jack Rhodes, Grant Swinehart, Nico Valle and C.J. Haskins played a key role last week for the TA defense, it was the play of the underclassmen that impressed the Knights coaching staff the most.
Sophomores Dylan Eppard, Samuel Shickel, Jalin Quintanilla and freshman Cortland Andrews combined for 24 tackles as the Turner Ashby defense gave up 137 total yards.
“To give credit where credit is due, we have better players on defense right now,” Fraser said. “Some of them are young and some of them are the seniors we rely on. The sophomores are stepping up big time. They bought in. They’re doing a good job.”
Knight has played a pivotal role on the TA defense for the past three seasons and said he’s noticed a different mentality from the guys on that side of the ball this year.
“I just feel like a lot of us have grown up and we know that we need to take a role on the defense and take command and do what’s right,” Knight said. “We’ve come together as a defense. Our defense is probably going to be the best thing we have this year. We always have good practices. We hold each other accountable all the time.”
Although the Knights are feeling confident after their Week 1 win, they said they know they’ll have their work cut out for themselves this week against a perennial playoff team.
Under coach Ed Redmond, who was hired in 2012, the Warriors have reached the playoffs six out of seven years and are 8-1 against teams from the Valley District teams since 2014.
“I think physicality is part of the game,” Redmond said. “Teams talk about being physical. I think football, by its nature, is a physical game and if you don’t rise to the challenge, I don’t think things are going to go very well for you. It’s one of the things here at Western that we assume. We’re competitive and we like to think physicality is in our structure, too. We just try to be sound, schematically, get our kids lined up and go play football.”
Fraser spoke highly of Western quarterback Carter Shifflett, who threw for 1,200 yards and ran for 483 last season while scoring 20 total touchdowns and also mentioned running back Austin Shifflett (1,796 yards, 19 touchdowns), who is the premier running back in the Warriors power-running offense.
But while Western is known for its smash-mouth style of football in the run game, the Warriors have the ability to throw behind Shifflett’s arm and the play of receiver Breaker Mendenhall, who is the son of U.Va football coach Bronco Mendenhall.
“We can be balanced if need be,” Redmond said. “As we go into a game, we certainly look at the team defending us and their scheme, their structure and we make adjustments as we go through a game. We feel like we’re an offense that can sort of take what we get, take what you give us and make adjustments throughout. I feel like we can be balanced as needed.”
Knight and Rhodes both had big games at defensive end a week ago for the Knights, finishing with nine total tackles, including three for a loss.
But both players said they knew TA will have to refocus this week if it hopes to win back-to-back games to start the season for the first time since a 3-0 start in 2010.
“Stay humble,” Knight said. “Keep grinding. Don’t let up and keep your foot on their throat. We just have to keep the intensity up. If we keep hitting and practicing like we have been, I don’t see any reason that we won’t keep winning.”
“How I look at is we can’t regret anything,” Rhodes added. “We have to leave it all on the field, play your hardest every play. We definitely try to pass that attitude down to the younger guys. For some of us, this is it. We just want to leave it all out there.”
Fraser said his team will need to “take care of the little things so we don’t have any major letdowns” and continue to improve off its sound performance in Week 1.
And while he isn’t letting his team get overly confident, both Fraser and his players admitted that there’s a different vibe around Bridgewater this week and it’s paying off.
“In past years, everyone expects the same out of us,” Rhodes said. “Among the guys this year, it’s a completely different attitude. We’re ready to win now. We feel confident.”
